Uzbekistan, Finland Seek To Expand Trade And Industrial Cooperation
According to the Uzbek president's press service, the sides reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached during Stubb's official visit to Uzbekistan last year.
Particular attention focused on increasing bilateral trade, accelerating joint projects in key industrial sectors, and expanding cooperation in environmental protection and water resource management.
The presidents also emphasized the importance of holding the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission and a bilateral business forum in early 2027.
They also exchanged views on current regional and international issues.
COP31 is taking place in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, government representatives and international organizations to discuss climate change mitigation and adaptation, climate finance, and implementation of the Paris Agreement.
Mirziyoyev is attending the conference, where he is scheduled to address the plenary session and hold bilateral meetings with foreign leaders. His meeting with Stubb is part of Uzbekistan's broader diplomatic engagement on the sidelines of the conference, which includes talks with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations on strengthening bilateral partnerships, advancing investment cooperation and coordinating approaches to climate and environmental challenges.
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