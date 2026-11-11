Australia Backs Pacific Climate Financing Mechanism For Island Nations
According to him, the mechanism represents Australia's commitment to Pacific nations that they will not have to face climate threats alone.
"The Pacific Climate Financing Mechanism is a promise to our Pacific family that they will not have to face the climate crisis alone. Australia has enthusiastically backed this initiative, and countries beyond the Pacific are also contributing. It is already doing remarkable work," Albanese said.
He emphasized that supporting vulnerable countries must go hand in hand with concrete action and international partnerships.
As an example, the prime minister cited the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project, which is being implemented in Tuvalu. The initiative aims to prevent coastal erosion, protect communities from storms and reclaim land threatened by rising sea levels.
According to Albanese, such projects demonstrate that joint efforts can deliver practical results in climate change adaptation.
He also urged COP31 participants to uphold the principle that no country or community should be left without support in addressing the climate crisis.
"No one held back, no one left behind," the prime minister emphasized, calling on world leaders to turn climate commitments into concrete action.
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