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Landmine Blast Injures Tractor Driver Near Girmizi Bazar In Azerbaijan


Date: 2026-11-11 06:01:38

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. A landmine incident occurred near the village of Girmizi Bazar in the Khojavend District.

According to ANAMA, on November 11, Iskandar Ismayilov, a resident of the Barda District born in 1984, was injured by an anti-tank mine while driving his tractor.

As a result of the incident, Iskandar Ismayilov sustained injuries of varying severity.

The Khojavend District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the General Prosecutor's Office have urged citizens to observe safety rules, pay close attention to mine warning signs, avoid driving or walking into unfamiliar areas, and refrain from entering fenced-off areas.

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Trend News Agency

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