2026 Kailas UTMS Sets New Trail Records As China And International Elites Battle

2026 Kailas UTMS 100k winner Hallvard SCHJOLBERG Credit: UTMS

SIGUNIANGSHAN TOWN, China, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Kailas Ultra Your Mt Siguniang (UTMS) attracted 2,750 runners and set new course times in China's high-altitude Qionglai mountains, Sichuan Province. With categories including 100k / 4,322m; 70k / 3,526m; 50k / 4,455m; 45k / 1,670m; and 35k / 1,675m; competition was intense between elite runners from China and overseas, as more international athletes discover the country's unique trails. Kailas UTMS is held in remote Siguniang Town, Xiaojin County in Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture at altitude of 3,150m.

On a course that started at 3,100m and reached 4560m at its highest, Hallvard SCHJOLBERG of Norway crossed the 100k Men's race finish line in 13.54.13 beating the previous course record by 85 seconds. The 100k Women's was won by XU Jianli in 27.46.54. The previous record for the 45k, was broken by both HA Shi (04.21.40) and QILIN Zhishi (04.25.58) who took first and second place respectively. The Women's 45k was won by ZHENG Wenrong in 05.44.55.









2026 Kailas UTMS 70k Women's winner ZHANG Huiping. Credit: UTMS

Trail running is a fast-growing sport in China and according to estimates by UTMB Group, China has around 300,000 trail runners. The country's trail scene is attracting elite international athletes looking to experience extreme, high-altitude, yet accessible trails. Sichuan Province is home to many of China's elite trail runners, and their success is often attributed to this incredible, pristine natural training environment. Other winners of Kailas UTMS included 70k Men's Wu Tingwei (11.26.44); 70k Women's Zhang Huiping (11.36.53); 50k Men's HUANG Wei (07.00.10); 50k Women WEI Yan (09.04.23); 35k Men's LUO Li (04.17.04) and 35k Women's XIE Mengling (04.54.55).

SCHJOLBERG commented“I am delighted to win my first race in China. It was exciting to race on mountains that are nearly double the height of those in Norway. I spent a week acclimatizing and preparing here in this stunning, high-altitude scenery, and I hope that more international athletes will consider racing here.”









Athlete runs during 2026 Kailas UTMS Credit: UTMS

Explaining the attraction of China for international athletes, KAILAS FUGA ATHLETE Sangé SHERPA from Nepal, who came 3rd in the Men's 100k race and regularly competes in China said“A race such as Kailas UTMS that reaches over 4,500m altitude is comparable with some of the highest mountains in the Alps in Europe. The climate is extreme with sub-zero temperatures at night, snow, and the general challenge of running at altitude.”

This year the Kailas UTMS attracted athletes from Belgium, China, France, Nepal, Norway, Russia, and the UK. Many of China's elite trail athletes are starting to travel overseas for races. Winner of the Kailas UTMS 70k Women's ZHANG Huiping from FUGA Mountain Club finished second in the 2026 TORX330 in Italy.

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