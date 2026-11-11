Inlif (INLF) Entered Into US$30 Million Framework Agreement, Partnering With Heng Sheng Group To Expand Industrial Robotics Market Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUANZHOU, CHINA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inlif Limited (NASDAQ: INLF) (the“Company”) today announced that its operating subsidiary, Ewatt Robot Equipment Co., Ltd. (“Ewatt”), has officially entered into a three-year framework agreement for product procurement and supply cooperation with Jinjiang Hengsheng Toys Co., Ltd. (“Heng Sheng Group”) on November 2, 2026. Under the agreement, the total planned cooperation value over the three-year period is US$30 million. Beginning on the date of execution, the parties intend to advance product procurement and supply in phases, targeting approximately US$5 million in each six-month period, thereby establishing a long-term and stable product supply cooperation mechanism.

This cooperation represents an important step in the Company's efforts to strengthen industrial collaboration, expand product distribution channels, and support sustainable business growth. By establishing a long-term cooperative relationship between its operating subsidiary and Heng Sheng Group, the Company expects to further align product supply with market demand, expand business opportunities, and create new opportunities for the development of its principal business and the growth of its overall operations.

1. US$30 Million Planned Cooperation Value Establishes a Three-Year Supply Framework

According to the framework agreement signed by both parties, the total planned cooperation value over the next three years is US$30 million, with the cooperation period commencing on the date of execution. Based on the parties' preliminary plans, product procurement and supply are expected to be advanced in approximately US$5 million increments every six months, across six phases over the three-year period. Specific product categories, procurement quantities, order values, and delivery schedules will be further determined based on the parties' actual business requirements. The planned cooperation value of US$30 million and the phased arrangement of approximately US$5 million per six-month period are preliminary plans based on the parties' current business conditions and do not constitute a minimum purchase commitment by Heng Sheng Group or a minimum supply commitment by Ewatt. Specific procurement and supply will be subject to purchase orders or specific business contracts subsequently confirmed by the parties.

The cooperation will primarily focus on Ewatt's existing products and related business operations, covering product procurement, manufacturing and supply, as well as supporting services. Ewatt will coordinate its production and supply resources in accordance with actual order requirements, manufacturing capacity, and delivery schedules, and will actively work toward implementing the planned cooperation in each phase.

2. Partnering with Heng Sheng Group to Strengthen Industrial and Market Channel Synergies

Jinjiang Hengsheng Toys Co., Ltd., the Company's cooperation partner, is affiliated with HENG SHENG HOLDING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED (KOSDAQ: 900270), a company listed on the Korea Exchange's KOSDAQ market. The group has established a foundation in industrial resource integration and market development.

Through this cooperation, the Company expects to expand its network of quality industrial partners and promote synergies between its operating subsidiary and its partner in product procurement, market distribution channels, and business resources. Both parties intend to leverage their respective strengths, strengthen business coordination and communication, and further expand the market applications and sales opportunities for the Company's products, laying a foundation for a long-term and stable commercial relationship.

3. Deepening Product Supply Cooperation to Support Sustainable Business Growth

Under the three-year cooperation framework, Ewatt intends to advance product procurement and supply arrangements in approximately US$5 million increments every six months. Ewatt will progressively implement specific business activities while maintaining a focus on production planning, quality management, supply assurance, and delivery coordination. Production resources will be reasonably allocated in accordance with subsequent actual orders and arrangements agreed upon by both parties to ensure the orderly execution of the cooperation.

The Company's management stated that the establishment of this US$30 million, three-year product supply cooperation framework between its operating subsidiary and Heng Sheng Group represents an important development in expanding market channels, deepening industrial partnerships, and advancing the Company's principal business operations. Looking ahead, the Company will continue to strengthen business collaboration with industrial partners, actively advance procurement and supply arrangements across each phase, and continuously improve its product supply capabilities and market service standards. The Company aims to progressively implement the cooperation plan, support sustainable business development, and contribute to long-term shareholder value creation.

About INLIF LIMITED

INLIF is a holding company and an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. Through its operating entity in the People's Republic of China, Ewatt Robot Equipment Co. Ltd., established in September 2016, INLIF is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. It is also a provider of installation services and warranty services for manipulator arms, and accessories and raw materials for manipulator arms. The Company produces an extensive portfolio of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, including transverse single and double-axis manipulator arms, transverse and longitudinal multi-axis manipulator arms, and large bullhead multi-axis manipulator arms, all developed by itself. It has also built experience in industrial automation solutions, including in the new energy sector, as well as intelligent robotics in recent years. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this announcement with respect to the Company's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe-harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those statements using words such as "believe," "expect," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "forecast," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "approximate," "aim," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "could" or "should," and words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance, events or conditions. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other materials released to the public. These statements are based on management's assumptions, judgments and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. The Company cautions investors that a number of important risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at . Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

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INLIF LIMITED

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