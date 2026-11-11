'Think About The Country': Anna Hazare Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi's '2011 Movement' Claims

MENAFN - IANS) Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra), Nov 11 (IANS) Veteran social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday hit back at senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's claims that the former's 'India against Corruption' movement in 2011 had "covert support from the BJP and RSS", saying that Gandhi should instead think about the country's welfare.

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson in her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', said that Baburao "Anna" Hazare, a prominent social activist from Maharashtra, emerged as the leading figure of a movement called "India Against Corruption".

According to Sonia Gandhi, some prominent figures involved in the movement later claimed that the movement had "covert support from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh".

She wrote that Anna Hazare was brought to Delhi with much "fanfare and publicity", where he began a hunger strike.

Speaking to reporters, Anna Hazare said: "Several people from the RSS and BJP also went home because of my movement. I do not think about any political party. For me, only society and the country matter. It is not right to have such a narrow outlook. Think about the country, the direction it is heading in and the condition of our nation and not about such petty things."

He asserted that he does not have any association with either the Congress or the BJP.

"I think only about the interests of society and the country. Like during drought, I use my pension money for those being affected from it. You should think about such issues and work for society," he said.

The activist likened Sonia Gandhi's criticism to stones being thrown at a tree which bears fruits, saying: "Why would someone throw stones at a tree which doesn't bear fruits?"

"I have dedicated my entire life for the society and the country, so it does not matter what people say. I will keep shouldering my responsibility," Anna Hazare added.

He also spoke about his upcoming book, 'Anna Hazare: Gram Yogi', saying that it details his life story.

"People should read it, they will learn from it... I do not concern myself with what others write about me," he said.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi in her book mentioned that Hazare's movement attracted massive crowds, putting the then UPA government and Congress on the backfoot.

The veteran Congress leader in her memoir also said, "Once our opponents achieved their real objective, which was to dislodge our (UPA) government, nothing more was heard or written about Anna Hazare."