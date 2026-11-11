Uzbekistan, World Bank Seek To Expand Partnership As Portfolio Nears $16B

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed ways to expand their strategic partnership, with their joint project portfolio nearing $16 billion, during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, on Wednesday.

According to the presidential press service, the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation with the international financial institution and preparations for the International Development Association (IDA) Midterm Review Resource Forum, scheduled to take place in Tashkent in December.

The sides identified several priority areas for cooperation, including the implementation of the Jobs and Economic Growth Program, preparation of a new Country Partnership Framework, attracting private investment in infrastructure, advancing privatization, and strengthening water security.

They also discussed ways to expand the role of private capital in infrastructure development and support Uzbekistan's broader economic reform agenda.

COP31 is taking place in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, government representatives and international organizations to discuss climate change mitigation and adaptation, climate finance and the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Mirziyoyev is attending the conference and is scheduled to address its plenary session, as well as hold bilateral meetings with foreign leaders.