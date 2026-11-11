Ethereum Based New Crypto Pepeto Opens New Stage Ahead Of Binance While Cardano Price Targets $3.25

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto, the Ethereum based new crypto, has confirmed its presale is now in its last stages. The Binance listing comes next. How fast those stages are closing tells the whole story. Each round is gone within days, and nothing launched in 2026 has filled this fast. The buyers have seen enough markets to know one thing. How early you buy decides how much you make.

Cardano is making crypto news this week for a different reason. The Cardano price prediction has a new bullish case behind it, a chart pattern pointing at $3.25. Below, we work out the realistic return ADA can give you from today's price. Then we look at why that answer keeps pushing money toward Pepeto, and how the two fit together in a portfolio this year.

Crypto News: Pepeto Approaches Binance While a Falling Wedge Lifts the Cardano Price Prediction to $3.25

Pepeto keeps moving while the rest of the market has gone quiet, and that is the thing to explain. Rounds are closing in days. Serious money is coming in from everywhere, and Cardano whales are among the biggest buyers. Why would someone holding ADA move into a presale? It starts with the coin they already own.

Our Cardano price prediction for this cycle is $3.25. That is the Fibonacci level analyst Master Ananda charted on October 23, reported by TheCryptoBasic. The path there is written in the shape of the chart. ADA spent 2025 and most of 2026 squeezed inside a falling wedge, sliding from above $1 to $0.1384 in late June. A falling wedge is what forms when sellers are running out of steam. Once the price breaks above the top line, the move tends to be fast. The bounce to $0.28 after that June low was the first sign. The pullback since then to around $0.18, 94% below the $3.10 record, is the kind of level where past turnarounds have started. Big wallets kept buying through the drop while small holders gave up.

So yes, Cardano can come back. The catch is the clock. A coin already worth $6.7 billion needs years, not months, to get from $0.18 to $3.25.

Years is the word that leads to Pepeto. Investors who want a Cardano sized return in much less time are pairing ADA with the presale that has pulled in the most money of any launch this cycle. And there is a second reason. The things Cardano was built to fix, gas fees nobody can predict, clogged networks, smart contract exploits, and staking that leaves your funds exposed, are the same things Pepeto is fixing right now. And Pepeto is delivering those fixes with its token still unlisted. That is why Pepeto, with Binance ahead of it, keeps landing beside the Cardano price prediction in crypto news everywhere.

Why This Ethereum Based New Crypto Is Doing What Cardano Set Out to Do in 2017

Pepeto has become the Ethereum based new crypto picking up the momentum Cardano built. It offers the cheap, safe, fast trading Cardano has talked about for years. And it offers it before its own token has a market price. While ADA drifts in a tight range near $0.18, serious money keeps arriving at Pepeto, for reasons that go deeper than a meme coin name.

The money makes sense once you see the product. Cardano promised for years. PepetoSwap is live today, one trading engine running across three chains. A trade on Ethereum, on BNB Chain or on Solana costs zero in fees, so the gas problem disappears. It settles inside one block, so the clogging disappears. And an AI layer reads every contract ahead of the trade, so exploits get caught before they ever hit the order book. Then there is staking that rewards you from the first day and never puts your funds at risk. Put it together and each item on Cardano's original list is already solved inside Pepeto, built around being fair to the user instead of chasing attention.

Now think about what hype alone has done with nothing behind it. Pepe coin had zero utility and still hit an $11 billion valuation, and its first wallets got rich. The same co-founder behind Pepe coin is now running Pepeto. So the engine that sent Pepe coin straight up has returned. Only now it comes with a real exchange behind it, in a market cycle with far more money moving through it.

Conclusion

Crypto news, the pace of development and this Cardano price prediction each describe an ADA recovery, so keeping it as a long hold is a fair call. Still, every cycle teaches one lesson at the end. The people who turned Pepe coin and Cardano into millions were no smarter than the rest of us. They simply bought before everyone else made up their minds. That one difference separates the 1% who get the big returns from the 99% who buy late for small ones.

Most people will first hear of Pepeto after the listing, once the cheap entry has disappeared. By then they will regret not spotting it while the presale was still at this stage. The presale is open today, though at this pace it could shut inside a few days.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

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