HAVIT To Showcase Smart Audio Innovation At CES 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on award-winning product design, HAVIT will highlight advances in noise cancellation and gaming audio at Booth 30841.

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVIT, a global consumer technology brand and innovator in smart audio experiences, will exhibit at CES 2027 from January 6–9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors can find HAVIT at Booth 30841, South Hall 1, where the company will present its work in acoustic technology and product design.

With more than two decades of audio expertise, HAVIT continues to develop solutions for the ways people listen, work and play. Its audio innovation has earned recognition from SoundGuys, while its product designs have received distinctions from Red Dot and iF Design.

Advancing Everyday Listening Through Acoustic Innovation

For HAVIT, audio innovation starts with practical listening needs: reducing distractions in noisy surroundings, creating more immersive entertainment and maintaining comfort throughout the day.

The HAVIT SPACE S1 combines AI adaptive active noise cancellation, spatial audio, LHDC high-resolution wireless audio and extended battery life. The headphones offer noise cancellation rated at up to 45 dB and up to 100 hours of playback with ANC switched off at 60% volume.









The SPACE S1 was named among the winners of SoundGuys' CES 2026 Breakthrough Awards, with the audio publication highlighting its combination of advanced features and accessible pricing.

HAVIT's work in personal audio also spans acoustic tuning and head-tracking spatial audio, with the aim of making advanced listening experiences more practical across commuting, work and entertainment.

Exploring New Possibilities in Gaming and Open-Ear Audio

HAVIT's gaming audio development addresses a different set of needs, from accurate sound positioning and voice communication to comfort during extended sessions.

HAVIT's earlier FUXI-H8 gaming headset received a 2025 Red Dot Design Award for its distinctive industrial design and wearing comfort.

At CES 2027, HAVIT will showcase the FUXI H3 ULTRA gaming headset, a five-mode model designed for PC gaming, mobile gaming and music listening. Dual-feed active noise cancellation (ANC) helps reduce ambient distractions, while built-in microphones with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) help keep team communication clear.









The FUXI H3 ULTRA also features head-tracking spatial audio and 40 mm drivers. Its five connection options include 2.4 GHz wireless via USB-C or USB-A receiver, Bluetooth, wired USB-C audio and a 3.5 mm audio connection. An adjustable headband and detachable boom microphone offer flexibility for gaming sessions and everyday listening.

HAVIT has also explored alternatives to conventional in-ear designs. Its OpenBuds Air Conduction Headphone, recognized in the iF Design Award project directory, features an open-ear clip design that lets listeners enjoy audio while staying aware of their surroundings.

Building on that approach, HAVIT will showcase new adjustable C-bridge ear-clip earbuds at CES 2027. The adjustable structure is designed to accommodate different ear shapes, reduce pressure and provide a more personalized, secure fit without sealing the ear canal.

These developments reflect HAVIT's focus on combining acoustic engineering with wearable design for different listening environments.

Research, Engineering and a Growing Global Presence

Founded in 1998, HAVIT has built a broad consumer audio portfolio supported by its Acoustic Research Center and dedicated engineering teams. Its research covers noise cancellation, spatial audio, acoustic processing and headphone structures, alongside practical product design and wearing comfort.

HAVIT has accumulated 173 patents and received 61 international awards, including recognition for its personal audio products and gaming headsets.

The company's international business spans more than 110 countries and regions, supported by over 200 distribution partners. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has also featured HAVIT in a Madrid System success story examining the role of international trademark protection in the brand's expansion.

CES 2027 offers HAVIT an opportunity to meet technology journalists, distributors, retailers and other industry professionals, and to share its experience in smart audio development with a global audience.









Meet HAVIT at CES 2027

HAVIT welcomes technology media, industry professionals and business partners to visit Booth 30841 in South Hall 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2027.

Date: January 6–9, 2027

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Booth: 30841, South Hall 1

For more information, visit HAVIT's official website.

About HAVIT

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, HAVIT is a global consumer technology brand and innovator in smart audio experiences.

With more than two decades of audio expertise, HAVIT develops wireless headphones, true wireless earbuds, open-ear audio products, gaming headsets, Bluetooth speakers and related consumer electronics. Combining acoustic research, product design and a global business network, HAVIT creates practical technology experiences for consumers worldwide.

HAVIT - Have it, Have fun.

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