TAIMATSU Announces 2026 Black Friday Campaign Featuring MUSASHI JAPAN And Four Other Brands

Celebrate Black Friday with 20 days of special offers, including free Japanese knives, whetstones, perfume gifts, and cultural experience discounts.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAIMATSU Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Wang Weihan), the company behind the Japanese knife brand MUSASHI JAPAN, will hold its 2026 Black Friday Campaign from November 11 (Wednesday) through November 30 (Monday), 2026. Bringing together five brands under the TAIMATSU portfolio, the campaign offers customers a variety of special promotions across Japanese knives, perfume, dining, and cultural experiences.

Throughout the 20-day campaign, customers can receive complimentary knives and whetstones based on their purchase amount, enjoy 20% OFF additional knives, receive exclusive gifts with perfume purchases, and benefit from special discounts at participating restaurants and Japanese cultural experience locations.

Each promotion reflects the distinctive character of the participating brands, offering multiple ways to discover and enjoy Japanese craftsmanship and culture.

◼️ BLACK FRIDAY CAMPAIGN OVERVIEW

Campaign Period: November 11 (Wednesday) – November 30 (Monday), 2026

Participating Brands:

▪ MUSASHI JAPAN – Japanese knives



▪ YOKAI JAPAN – Japanese sake and perfume



▪ FUJI JAPAN – Traditional Japanese cultural experiences



▪ ITTO – Japanese dining



▪ FE – Japanese knives



◼️ EXCLUSIVE BLACK FRIDAY OFFERS ACROSS FIVE BRANDS

▪ MUSASHI JAPAN | Receive Complimentary Knives and Whetstones Based on Your Purchase

MUSASHI JAPAN, a brand dedicated to sharing Japanese knife culture and craftsmanship with customers around the world, will offer complimentary knife accessories and knives based on the total purchase amount during the campaign.

Gifts Based on Purchase Amount (Tax Included):

▫ JPY 80,000 or more: A complimentary Higonokami folding knife or Sabitoru Rust Eraser.

▫ JPY 120,000 or more: A complimentary Higonokami folding knife or Sabitoru Rust Eraser, plus a whetstone.

▫ JPY 200,000 or more: A complimentary Higonokami folding knife or Sabitoru Rust Eraser, a whetstone, and a kitchen knife.

The gifts are cumulative, meaning additional items are included as the purchase amount reaches each higher threshold. Customers can also choose from several available knife and whetstone options, allowing them to select the gifts that best suit their preferences.

Whether you are already passionate about Japanese knives or looking to discover professional-quality cutlery for the first time, this campaign offers an opportunity to experience the craftsmanship behind MUSASHI JAPAN.

◆ Eligible Purchases: MUSASHI JAPAN online store and participating retail locations.

For in-store purchases, all products except perfume count toward the qualifying purchase total. Gifts may be subject to change depending on stock availability.

▪ FE | Get 20% OFF Every Additional Knife

FE, a knife brand combining cutting-edge blade technologies from around the world with Japanese design philosophy, is offering a special promotion for customers purchasing multiple knives. During the campaign, every knife purchased after the first will receive 20% OFF.

Discount Breakdown:

▫ 1 knife: Regular price.

▫ 2 knives: First knife at regular price; second knife 20% OFF.

▫ 3 knives: First knife at regular price; second and third knives 20% OFF.

The promotion applies to every knife in the FE collection. Combining advanced technology, exceptional cutting performance, and designs that pursue both functionality and beauty, FE aims to make its knives accessible to even more customers through this limited-time offer.

▪ YOKAI JAPAN PERFUME | Receive Exclusive Gifts with Perfume Purchases

YOKAI JAPAN PERFUME expresses Japanese culture and its distinctive world through fragrance. During the Black Friday campaign, customers will receive special gifts depending on the number of perfumes purchased.

Gifts Based on Number of Perfumes Purchased:

▫ 2 perfumes: Receive a complimentary solid perfume.

▫ 3 perfumes: Receive a complimentary 9 mL perfume.

▫ 5 perfumes: Receive a complimentary 30 mL perfume.

Whether you want to collect your favorite scents or enjoy a variety of fragrances, YOKAI JAPAN PERFUME offers a wide range of captivating scents.

◆ Eligible Products: YOKAI JAPAN PERFUME fragrances purchased through the YOKAI JAPAN PERFUME online store, physical stores, and MUSASHI JAPAN stores.

▪ ITTO | Special Dining Coupons for MUSASHI JAPAN Customers

ITTO, a dining brand dedicated to sharing the appeal of Japanese cuisine, will distribute special discount coupons to customers who purchase products from MUSASHI JAPAN during the campaign period. The coupons can be used at participating ITTO restaurant locations.

◆ Hiroshima and Osaka Locations:

▫ Lunch: 10% OFF the total bill.

▫ Dinner: 20% OFF selected courses.

◆ Kanazawa Location:

▫ 10% OFF the total bill.

This cross-brand promotion gives customers an additional opportunity to enjoy Japanese food culture as part of their shopping experience.

▪ MUSASHI EXPERIENCE (FUJI JAPAN) | Get 10% OFF Japanese Cultural Experiences

MUSASHI EXPERIENCE, operated under FUJI JAPAN, brings the appeal of Japanese culture to life through hands-on experiences. During the campaign, customers who purchase products from MUSASHI JAPAN will receive an exclusive 10% discount on eligible cultural experiences.

The offer applies to Japanese cultural experiences available at the brand's locations in Asakusa, Nara, and Kyoto Sanjo.

▫ Online Reservation Coupon Code: BLACKFRIDAY10

Eligible Period: November 11 (Wednesday) – November 30 (Monday), 2026.

Customers can enter the coupon code on the reservation website when booking to receive the discounted price.

Please check each reservation page for eligible locations and applicable conditions.

Reservation Website:

◼️ BRINGING JAPANESE CRAFTSMANSHIP AND CULTURE CLOSER TO CUSTOMERS

TAIMATSU develops a diverse range of businesses in Japan and internationally, centered on Japanese craftsmanship and traditional culture. Its activities span Japanese knives, perfume, food and beverage, and Japanese cultural experiences.

The 2026 Black Friday Campaign brings together exclusive benefits from each brand, while also introducing special offers that connect TAIMATSU's different businesses. Customers can enjoy experiences that go beyond individual brands, such as discovering Japanese food culture and traditional cultural activities through their interest in Japanese knives.

Moving forward, TAIMATSU will continue to build on the distinctive strengths of each brand to bring the appeal of Japanese craftsmanship and culture to an even wider audience.

TAIMATSU Inc. Company Overview

Established: November 2023

Representative Director: Wang Weihan

Location: Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 22F, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Website: TAIMATSU Inc. Corporate Website

TAIMATSU Inc. works to reinterpret Japanese traditional crafts for global audiences. With team members from diverse backgrounds around the world, the company explores the possibilities of traditional craftsmanship through an international and contemporary perspective.

Its businesses include Japanese kitchen knives, sake, fragrance, cultural experiences, and restaurant operations, presenting Japanese craft and culture through products and services for global markets.

The company name "TAIMATSU" (meaning "torch" in Japanese) is inspired by the traditional torch used to illuminate the darkness. Orange symbolizes its flame, representing the passion to venture into the unknown and the determination to forge a path toward the future, even in the face of challenges.

By honoring Japanese traditional culture and craftsmanship while creating new value and sharing their appeal with the world, TAIMATSU strives not only to light its own path forward but also to become a guiding light for the next generation as they pursue their own ambitions. These aspirations are embodied in the company's signature orange.

Operating Brands

MUSASHI JAPAN Japanese Kitchen Knife Business

FE PROJECT Kitchen knife Business

YOKAI JAPAN Sake and Fragrance Business

FUJI JAPAN Traditional Culture Experience Business

ITTO Restaurant Business

株式会社

TAIMATSU Inc.

+81 3-6824-5991

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TAIMATSU Announces 2026 Black Friday Campaign Featuring MUSASHI JAPAN and Four Other Brands News Provided By TAIMATSU株式会社 November 11, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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