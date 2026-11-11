Comfort First Heating & Cooling Readies Sanford Drains For Thanksgiving

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Comfort First Heating & amp; Cooling Readies Sanford Drains for Thanksgiving

11.11.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With Plumbers Bracing for Their Busiest day of the Year, the Sanford Plumbing and HVAC Company Explains how a Full House Strains Kitchen Drains, Toilets and Water Heaters Over the Holiday Weekend SANFORD, NC - November 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Shoppers know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday. Plumbers call it Brown Friday. According to plumbing, sewer and drain service provider Roto-Rooter, the day after Thanksgiving sees a 50% spike in service calls, making it the busiest day of the year for the plumbing industry, KTVU FOX 2 reported last year. Roto-Rooter says it also sees a 21% boost in calls from Thursday through Sunday of the holiday weekend. The cause is a house working harder than usual. Roto-Rooter says pipes and disposals are pushed to their limits with homes full of guests, extra showers and more kitchen use, and that greasy turkey drippings and food scraps add to the clogged drains plumbers see that weekend. Hot water is part of the same load. Water heater maker Rheem says additional guests and multiple showers in a day increase water heater demand, and that colder inlet water requires a longer heating cycle and higher wattage draw. The company puts the rise in water heater usage at 15-25% in the winter months. For a Sanford household hosting relatives over the long weekend, all of that lands on one kitchen sink, one water heater and one sewer line in the space of a few days. A disposal that jams on Thursday afternoon, a guest bathroom toilet that will not clear, or showers that run cold by the third guest are the kinds of problems that tend to surface first. "A kitchen sink that has been draining slowly all fall is usually the one that stops on Thanksgiving," said Adam Hagen, general manager at Comfort First Heating & Cooling. "The holiday does not create the problem so much as find it. Keeping grease and starchy scraps out of the drain, spacing out showers, and paying attention when more than one fixture gurgles at the same time will prevent most of the calls that come in that weekend." Comfort First Heating & Cooling, founded in 2010, is a full-service HVAC, plumbing and generator company serving Sanford and the wider Triangle area.

Pour cooled grease and turkey drippings into a can or jar and throw it away; fats solidify in pipes and choke them.

Keep stringy, fibrous or starchy waste such as poultry skin, celery, potato peels and rice out of the garbage disposal, and run the disposal with water while feeding it scraps.

Put a plunger and a small wastebasket in each guest bathroom, and ask guests not to flush wet wipes, even ones labelled flushable.

Stagger showers and laundry loads across the day so the water heater has time to recover between uses.

Listen for a water heater that rumbles or pops, or hot water that runs out sooner than usual, and have it checked before guests arrive. If two or more drains back up or gurgle at the same time, stop running water and call a plumber, since the main sewer line may be the cause. Sanford homeowners can learn more about plumbing from Comfort First Heating & Cooling online or call (919) 295-3421. About Comfort First Heating & Cooling Comfort First Heating & Cooling, founded in 2010, is a North Carolina home-services company offering heating, cooling, plumbing, indoor air quality and generator services. It serves the Triangle, Triad, Charlotte, Jacksonville and Outer Banks areas, including Sanford. Service availability varies by region. More information is available at yourcomfortfirst.

News Source: Search Atlas

11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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