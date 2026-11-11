Cabinet Hikes Fertiliser Subsidy For Farmers To Rs 62,370 Crore As Global Prices Rise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the rabi crop season of 2026-27, with a tentative budgetary requirement of approximately Rs 62,370.02 crore.

This is around Rs 24,417.73 crore more than the corresponding figure for the rabi season for 2025-26, which was fixed at Rs 37,952.29 crore, according to an official statement.

Availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable, and reasonable prices will be ensured. The rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers has been undertaken in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs, the statement said.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers, including DAP and NPKS grades, will be provided based on approved rates for the rabi season of 2026-27 (applicable from Oct 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices, the statement said.

The government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilisers, including DAP, to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers or importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by the NBS Scheme with effect from April 1, 2010. In accordance with its farmer-friendly approach, the government is committed to ensuring the availability of P&K fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices, the statement said.

In view of the recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers & inputs like urea, DAP, MOP, and sulphur, the government has decided to approve the NBS rates for Rabi 2026-27 with effect from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027, on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers including DAP and NPKS grades.

The subsidy would be provided to the fertiliser companies as per approved and notified rates so that fertilisers are made available to farmers at affordable prices, the statement added.