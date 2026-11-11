Kirti Azad's Objectionable Comment On Lord Ram Ignites Row, Invites Backlash

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Mamata-Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad's objectionable comments on Lord Ram and his "vow to never visit" the grand Ayodhya temple triggered a political uproar on Wednesday, with both leaders from across political and religious spectrum, lashing out at him.

The controversy erupted over the Mamata-Trinamool Congress MP, in conversation with the media, raising questions over the integrity and probity of Maryada Purushottam Ram and holding him responsible for Maa Sita's exile.

He said categorically that he will never go to Ayodhya as it doesn't consider him to be his God. His comments on Mata Sita's exile is also drawing sharp political reactions.

"Is Lord Ram the only God among crores of deities in the country. Lord Ram abandoned his wife Maa Sita despite her clearing the 'Agnipariksha'," he added.

"I belong to a place where Mata Sita comes from. She was the daughter of Mithila, she is a mother figure for me and all of us. She was left to fend for herself despite having two innocent kids. Is this a dignified conduct? What lesson should we learn from this?" the Mamata-Trinamool Congress MP asked.

He also said that he is worshipper of Maa Kaali and regularly visits the Kamakhya temple.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadesh Prasad said, "Such statements and such thinking are inappropriate and condemnable. Making such remarks or spreading such views about any deity is not right."

Devesh Acharya, the priest at Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi said, "Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress MPs and the entire Trinamool Congress family seem to have lost their mental balance. Their state of mind is not stable. That is why her party's MP, Kirti Azad, made a very objectionable statement, this reveals their mindset."

"A person who cannot worship or respect Lord Ram cannot truly be a devotee of Goddess Durga," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed his remarks as blasphemous, saying that when the whole world is getting drawn to the 'Maryada Purushottam' for his high ideals and principled life, the Mamata-Trinamool Congress MP was trying to demean the Hindu deity.