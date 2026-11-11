Viral: Police Couple Runs 101 Km Handcuffed Together In Spain, Sets Guinness World Record

They say couples who attain goals together and stay together! Seems like this theory beautifully fits this Police Spanish couple who ran 101 km, that too in handcuffs, adding their own little twist to this activity. Not only did they have fun, but they also bagged a new Guinness World Record. The couple opened up about the mental and physical preparation it took to complete the goal in such a high-stakes situation, that required ample amounts of hard work and perseverance.

New Guinness World Record

As per the report published by Guinness World Records on November 9, the couple, Jessica Muñoz Paredes and Pelayo Álvarez Revuelta, accomplished this remarkable feat on May 9, 2026, earning the record for the farthest distance run while handcuffed by a team of two. Let us tell you that Jessica, 46, is a police officer, while Pelayo, 40, serves in the Spanish Civil Guard. The couple share passion for physical challenges and wanted to attain something crucial yet extraordinary together. That's clear couple goals, isn't it!

Of Hardships and Winning!

They participated in a 101-km race organised by the Spanish Army in Ronda, southern Spain. The challenging route passed through mountainous terrain, making this achievement even more worth it, thanks to the added challenges. Be it tough landscapes or monitoring each other's movements and mental and physical strength, they fought through it all!

Being an example for their children!

"When we started, we were still two individuals; over the course of the kilometres, we became a team," Jessica told Guinness World Records. The couple recalled many memorable moments, from passing military barracks and watching the sunset to receiving encouragement from family members along the route. What made this run even more special is they wanting to inspire their children, Yeray and Mia, to pursue their ambitions fearlessly.