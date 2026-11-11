PM Modi To Visit Bengaluru And Mysuru On November 13: Check Full Schedule Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on November 13, with several official programmes lined up in Bengaluru and Mysuru. During his one-day visit, he will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, flag off new Metro train services and inaugurate several development projects in Bengaluru. He is also scheduled to travel by Metro between Tavarekere and IIM Bangalore Metro stations.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Mysuru to participate in the 'Bharat Van' programme and inaugurate COSMOS Mysuru. The visit is expected to highlight key infrastructure and development initiatives in the state. Here is a detailed look at the Prime Minister's itinerary, including the major events and planned movements during his Karnataka visit.

PM Modi's Karnataka Visit: Arrival In Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru from Delhi on November 13 aboard an Indian Air Force Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) aircraft. After landing at HAL Airport, he will travel by an Mi-17 helicopter to Bengaluru Helipad-1. From there, he will proceed by road to Prashanti Kutiram to attend the organisation's golden jubilee celebrations. The event marks an important milestone for Prashanti Kutiram, which will host the Prime Minister as part of its anniversary celebrations.

PM Modi To Flag Off Bengaluru Metro Services And Inaugurate Development Projects

After attending the celebrations at Prashanti Kutiram, the Prime Minister will travel by helicopter to Bengaluru Helipad-2. He will then proceed by road to Tavarekere Metro Station, where he is scheduled to flag off the new Metro train services. Following the inauguration, PM Modi will travel by Metro from Tavarekere to IIM Bangalore Metro Station. His Metro journey is expected to be one of the key highlights of his Bengaluru visit.

Subsequently, he will attend an event at the IIM Bangalore auditorium, where he will lay the foundation stones for several development projects. He will also inaugurate completed projects and dedicate them to the nation. These programmes are expected to highlight the Centre's infrastructure and development initiatives in Karnataka. After completing his engagements in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister will travel to Mysuru by helicopter.

PM Modi's Mysuru Visit: Bharat Van Programme

Upon arriving in Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel by road to K.C. Layout Park to participate in the 'Bharat Van' programme. The event is part of his scheduled engagements in the city during his Karnataka visit. The programme is expected to be one of the key highlights of the Prime Minister's evening itinerary in Mysuru.

COSMOS Mysuru Inauguration And Return To Delhi

Following the Bharat Van programme, PM Modi will proceed to the venue of the COSMOS Mysuru event to inaugurate the facility. After completing his engagements in Mysuru, he will travel to the airport and board an Indian Air Force BBJ aircraft to return to Delhi. This will conclude his one-day Karnataka visit, which includes several official programmes and development-related events in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

PM Modi's November 13 Karnataka Visit: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Karnataka visit will feature several important engagements across Bengaluru and Mysuru. The golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, the flagging off of new Metro train services, the inauguration of development projects and the Bharat Van programme are among the major events on his itinerary. His scheduled Metro journey from Tavarekere to IIM Bangalore Metro Station is also expected to attract attention. The visit will conclude with the inauguration of COSMOS Mysuru before his return to Delhi.