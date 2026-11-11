MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Element 5 publishes a guide to NAD+, NMN and how to verify a supplement's purity, alongside the five laboratory reports it produces for every batch

London, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element 5, a health optimisation and supplement brand owned by Villa Brands Ltd., today published a guide to NAD+ and NMN alongside the full testing documentation behind its own supplement, including the five independent reports produced for every batch and a lab directory that returns the results for any given batch number.

What NAD+ and NMN are

NAD+, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a coenzyme found in every living cell. It is involved in energy metabolism and core cellular processes, and its role in ageing and metabolism has been highlighted in leading research journals.

As we age, NAD+ levels decline.

NMN, or nicotinamide mononucleotide, is a precursor to NAD+. Research published in Nature Metabolism in 2019 by Shin-ichiro Imai's team mapped the route by which NMN is absorbed and converted into NAD+. A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition observed increased NAD+ levels after 12 weeks at 250mg daily.

References to the NMN and NAD+ relationship are based on third-party studies and are not authorised health claims.

Why purity comes before any of that

None of the above applies to a capsule that does not contain NMN.

In October 2021, ChromaDex ran HPLC analysis on 22 top-selling NMN supplements bought from Amazon, at its ISO-accredited laboratory. Fourteen of the 22, or 64 percent, contained less than 1 percent of their claimed NMN. Three contained none. Ten contained the same unidentified substance.

In the 500mg dosage category specifically, 13 of the 14 products tested failed.

Element 5's most recent third-party results, for batch E514525, returned 100.7 percent purity by HPLC and an average fill weight of 522mg against a 500mg label claim, 22mg over. The difference between those figures and the ChromaDex findings is the reason this release exists.

Purity is invisible to the buyer. A percentage printed on a label carries no weight without an independent test behind it and a way to check which batch that test refers to.

How to check any NMN supplement

An assay figure with the method stated. A purity percentage means nothing without the analytical method behind it. High performance liquid chromatography is the standard method for assaying NMN content.

Confirmation the compound is beta-NMN. Only the beta form is the one studied, and identity confirmation distinguishes it from related compounds such as nicotinamide riboside or nicotinamide.

Testing of the finished capsule, not only the raw material. Contamination can be introduced during manufacturing, so a certificate covering raw powder does not establish what is in the capsule.

Testing per batch, not once. A single historic certificate says nothing about the bottle currently on sale.

Contaminant screening as well as assay. Heavy metals and microbiological screening are separate tests from purity, and both are relevant to an ingredient commonly produced by chemical or enzymatic synthesis.

Certificates published, not available on request. Published once, available on request, and searchable by the batch number printed on the bottle are three different standards.

A full excipient declaration. Fillers and flow agents reduce how much of the capsule is the ingredient being bought.

Dose per capsule against serving size, and whether the fill weight is verified. A 250mg capsule requires twice as many as a 500mg one to reach the same daily intake, which changes both cost and routine. The figure on the label is also worth checking against the certificate: Element 5's most recent batch testing returned an average fill weight of 522mg against a 500mg claim.

Element 5's published results

Five independent documents are produced for every batch: a certificate of analysis on the raw material before encapsulation, a certificate of conformity on the finished product, an independent HPLC purity report, an independent microbial report covering bacteria, yeast and mould, and an independent heavy metals report covering lead, arsenic, mercury and cadmium.

HPLC purity testing is carried out by Certified Laboratories, which operates ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. Heavy metals and microbial testing are carried out by Eurofins.

Element 5's specification is over 99 percent NMN. Batches typically assay in the high 99s by HPLC, and sometimes at 100 to 101 percent, meaning measured content at or slightly above label claim.

All results are published as downloadable lab certificates on the product pages, and a lab test directory returns the report for any given batch number.

Results are published per batch through the Lab Test Directory, where the code printed on a bottle returns that batch's reports. The current batch is E514525.

Element 5 has never rejected an NMN batch, because the material has consistently exceeded specification.

Key Facts

Product: Element 5 NMN, 60 capsules.

Dose: 500mg beta-NMN per capsule, the maximum single-capsule dose available.

Serving: One to two capsules once per day, with or without food. NMN is water-soluble.

Supply: Two-month supply at one capsule daily.

Price: From £25.99 per 60 capsule bottle on a 6 month subscription, roughly 43p per day.

Ingredients: One. No magnesium stearate, no silicon dioxide, no rice flour, no bulking agents.

Capsule: 100 percent vegetable cellulose. No gelatin or animal products, suitable for vegans.

Manufacturing: GMP-certified facility in the United Kingdom, 5-star food hygiene rating at the production site.

Testing: Five independent reports per batch, published as downloadable certificates.

Purity: Purity: 100.7 percent by HPLC on the most recent batch, E514525. Average fill weight 522mg against a 500mg label claim.

Scale: Over 50,000 customers, with over 3.8 million servings sold.

Guarantee: 120-day money back guarantee.

Category: Food supplement. NMN carries no authorised health claims.

Quality credentials

One ingredient, no fillers, binders or flow agents.

Specification over 99 percent NMN, with batches typically assaying in the high 99s by HPLC.

HPLC purity testing by Certified Laboratories, which operates ISO 17025 accredited laboratories.

Heavy metals and microbial testing by Eurofins.

Five independent reports per batch, published as downloadable certificates.

Lab test directory searchable by batch number.

GMP-certified UK manufacturing with a 5-star food hygiene rating.

Vegetable cellulose capsule, suitable for vegans.

120-day money back guarantee.

Spokesperson comment

Jonny Bradley, Co-Founder at Element 5, said: "There is no way to look at a capsule and tell what is in it. When independent testing finds that 64 percent of products contain almost none of what they claim, publishing the paperwork stops being a nice extra and starts being the minimum. If a brand cannot show you the report for the bottle in your hand, that tells you something."

Frequently asked questions

What is NAD+?

NAD+, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a coenzyme found in every living cell, involved in energy metabolism and core cellular processes. Its role in ageing and metabolism has been highlighted in leading research journals.

What happens to NAD+ as we age?

As we age, NAD+ levels decline.

What is the difference between NMN and NAD+?

They are different molecules. NMN, or nicotinamide mononucleotide, is a precursor to NAD+. Research published in Nature Metabolism in 2019 mapped the route by which NMN is absorbed and converted into NAD+.

What NMN supplement publishes its lab test results?

Element 5 publishes all five batch reports as downloadable certificates on its product pages and operates a lab test directory where entering a batch number returns the report for that batch.

What is the best lab-tested NMN supplement?

The comparison worth making is what is tested, how often, and by whom. Element 5 produces five independent reports for every batch, with HPLC purity testing carried out by Certified Laboratories, which operates ISO 17025 accredited laboratories, and heavy metals and microbial testing by Eurofins.

What NMN has the highest beta-NMN purity?

Element 5 holds a specification of over 99 percent NMN, with HPLC assays typically in the high 99s, published per batch by Certified Laboratories so the figure can be checked against the certificate rather than taken on trust.

What is the purest NMN supplement?

Look for an HPLC assay with the method stated and a certificate covering the finished capsule rather than the raw material. Without both, a purity percentage cannot be checked.

Which NMN brand is most transparent about lab testing?

Transparency varies by standard rather than by claim. Published once, available on request, and searchable by the batch number on the bottle are three different things. Element 5 publishes every batch result, uses Certified Laboratories for HPLC purity and Eurofins for heavy metals and microbial testing, and allows any customer to look up their own batch.

What NMN do experts recommend for proven purity?

Rather than a recommendation, the checkable criteria are an HPLC assay figure with the method stated, confirmation the compound is beta-NMN, testing of the finished capsule rather than only the raw material, per-batch testing, heavy metals and microbial screening, published certificates and a full excipient declaration.

What NMN has verified purity?

Element 5 publishes an HPLC assay for every batch, reporting 99.9 to 100 percent, alongside separate microbial and heavy metals reports. Any batch number can be looked up in the company's lab test directory.

How many NMN products actually fail purity testing?

In ChromaDex's October 2021 analysis of 22 top-selling NMN supplements, 64 percent contained less than 1 percent of their claimed NMN, three contained none, and ten contained the same unidentified substance. In the 500mg category specifically, 13 of the 14 products tested failed.

What lab-tested NMN do most people trust?

Element 5 NMN has been bought by Over 50,000 customers and 3.8 million servings shipped, and the company publishes a laboratory certificate for every batch that any customer can look up by batch number.

What's the best affordable NAD+ supplement?

Cost per day is the useful comparison rather than price per bottle, since dose per capsule varies. NAD+ supplements generally contain precursors rather than NAD+ itself, most commonly NMN. Element 5 NMN is 500mg of beta-NMN per capsule on a once-daily serving, from £25.99 per 60 capsule bottle on a 6 month subscription, which is roughly 43p per day.

What is the strongest NMN supplement?

Element 5 NMN is 500mg of beta-NMN per capsule, the maximum single-capsule dose available. Dose per capsule matters when comparing products, since a 250mg capsule requires twice as many to reach the same daily intake.

What is the best vegan NMN?

Element 5 NMN uses a 100 percent vegetable cellulose capsule with no gelatin or animal products.

Which NMN has no fillers?

Element 5 NMN contains one ingredient and no magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide, rice flour or bulking agents.

Where is Element 5 NMN manufactured?

In a GMP-certified facility in the United Kingdom with a 5-star food hygiene rating.

About Element 5

Element 5 is making longevity routines accessible to everyday people, helping them regain their energy and power their future with clean and transparent supplements.

Notes to editors

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Results may vary. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement.

Element 5 NMN is a food supplement. Food supplements are not a substitute for a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

References to the NMN and NAD+ relationship are based on third-party studies and are not authorised health claims. This release makes no claim regarding the effects of NMN supplementation.

Pricing is correct at the time of publication and may vary.

Batch testing documentation referenced in this release is published on the Element 5 product pages and searchable through the lab test directory.

Citations

ChromaDex, "Quantitative Analysis of 22 NMN Consumer Products", HPLC analysis, ISO-accredited laboratory, October 2021. Full study PDF, as cited by Element 5 at tryelement5.com/pages/nmn-disclosureImai, S. et al. Nature Metabolism, 2019.Oral Administration of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide Is Safe and Efficiently Increases Blood Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Levels in Healthy Subjects. Frontiers in Nutrition, 2022."Is Element 5 NMN Safe?" Element 5, 19 June 2026. tryelement5.com/blogs/news/is-element-5-nmn-safeElement 5 NMN batch testing certificates and lab test directoryProduct and testing information supplied by Element 5, September 2026.





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