E-Commerce Market In India To Hit USD 378 Bn By 2032 With Digital Wallets And UPI Holding 50.48% Of B2C Transaction Value In 2026 - Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India e-commerce market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.42% during 2027–2032, driven by rising UPI adoption, video-led shopping, quick-commerce expansion, D2C brand investments, and increasing digital connectivity, with B2C maintaining its leading position and B2B emerging as the fastest-growing business model.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the India e-commerce market size is expected to increase from USD 159.30 billion in 2026 to USD 184.60 billion in 2027 and reach USD 378 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.42% over 2027–2032. The market expansion is supported by increasing digital payment adoption, expanding internet access, changing consumer purchasing behavior, and growing participation of businesses and retailers across online commerce platforms.

India's rapidly expanding digital ecosystem is creating opportunities for online marketplaces, direct-to-consumer brands, payment providers, and logistics operators. Wider UPI adoption, video-led product discovery, quick-commerce services, and growing smartphone penetration are encouraging consumers to purchase a broader range of products online. At the same time, government initiatives supporting digital commerce and small-business participation are extending opportunities beyond major metropolitan markets. However, interstate logistics expenses, reverse-logistics costs, consumer protection compliance requirements, and customer acquisition expenses outside major cities continue to influence the competitive environment.

Key India E-Commerce Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Digital Payments and Changing Online Shopping Preferences Drive Market Demand

Increasing adoption of digital payment methods is supporting online purchasing activity across India's metropolitan and smaller cities. Consumers are increasingly using online platforms for everyday purchases, while retailers are strengthening payment integration to provide convenient checkout experiences. Growing internet accessibility and changing shopping preferences are also encouraging consumers to explore products through digital channels. Video content, social-commerce platforms, and influencer-led promotions are becoming important tools for product discovery, allowing retailers to engage customers and showcase their offerings across different consumer segments.

Quick Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Brands Expand Online Retail Opportunities

Growing consumer preference for convenience is supporting the expansion of quick-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer brands across India. Retailers are strengthening fulfillment capabilities and expanding product assortments to address demand for faster deliveries and convenient online purchasing. Meanwhile, the increasing presence of domestic brands across beauty, personal care, fashion, and household categories is creating new opportunities for digital marketplaces. Online platforms are also helping emerging brands connect directly with consumers, diversify distribution channels, and establish stronger digital sales networks. These developments are encouraging businesses to invest in localized fulfillment, customer engagement, and specialized online shopping experiences.

Smartphone Adoption and Digital Commerce Initiatives Strengthen Market Reach

Increasing smartphone penetration and expanding internet connectivity are improving access to online shopping platforms across India. Mobile applications and digital marketplaces are enabling consumers to discover products, compare prices, and complete purchases through convenient digital interfaces. At the same time, government initiatives such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) are creating opportunities for micro and small enterprises to participate in the country's digital retail ecosystem. Improved digital infrastructure and seller onboarding mechanisms are supporting broader participation across metropolitan, non-metro, and rural markets. These developments are encouraging e-commerce companies to expand their seller networks, strengthen mobile shopping experiences, and reach previously underserved consumer segments.

"The India e-commerce market is benefiting from widespread digital payment adoption, changing consumer shopping preferences, and the expansion of quick-commerce and direct-to-consumer business models. Growing smartphone usage, video-led product discovery, and government-backed digital commerce initiatives are creating opportunities across consumer and business purchasing channels. Mordor Intelligence's research examines the key market trends, segment opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping India's evolving e-commerce industry," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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India E-Commerce Market Regional Outlook

Metropolitan markets continue to represent important centers of online retail activity, supported by higher purchasing power, established digital infrastructure, and expanding quick-commerce networks. Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are attracting investments in rapid-delivery services, local fulfillment infrastructure, and digital retail operations. The expansion of services such as Amazon Now across selected pin codes in these cities further highlights the importance of localized delivery capabilities in major urban markets.

Tier II and Tier III cities are emerging as important growth opportunities for e-commerce companies as digital payments, affordable internet access, and logistics infrastructure improve. Faster delivery services and expanding online retail networks are encouraging more consumers in these markets to shop through digital platforms. Meanwhile, rural markets are creating additional opportunities through the participation of women's self-help groups and micro and small enterprises in online selling networks. Expanding BharatNet connectivity and government-supported digital commerce initiatives are further supporting the geographic diversification of India's e-commerce industry.

Table of Contents (Partial) – India E-Commerce Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising UPI and Instant Payment Adoption in Tier II-III Cities

4.2.2 Low-Cost Data Plans Driving Video-Led Buying Journeys

4.2.3 Direct-to-Consumer Brand Boom Fueled by Domestic VC Funding

4.2.4 Quick-Commerce Penetration in Top-20 Cities Drives the Market

4.2.5 Social-Commerce Influencer Ecosystem Monetization

4.2.6 Government ONDC Framework Expands Seller Reach

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Inconsistent Interstate Logistics and Reverse-Logistics Costs

4.3.2 Compliance Burden from Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020

4.3.3 High Customer Acquisition Cost Outside Metros

4.3.4 Data-Privacy Concerns Limiting Hyper-Personalization

4.3.5 Rising Digital Ad Fraud Inflating Marketing Budgets

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Business Model

5.1.1 B2C

5.1.2 B2B

5.2 By Device Type (B2C)

5.2.1 Smartphone / Mobile

5.2.2 Desktop and Laptop

5.2.3 Other Device Types

5.3 By Payment Method (B2C)

5.3.1 Credit and Debit Cards

5.3.2 Digital Wallets and UPI

5.3.3 BNPL

5.3.4 Other Payment Methods

5.4 By Product Category (B2C)

5.4.1 Beauty and Personal Care

5.4.2 Consumer Electronics

5.4.3 Fashion and Apparel

5.4.4 Food and Beverages

5.4.5 Furniture and Home

5.4.6 Toys, DIY and Media

5.4.7 Other Product Categories

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Amazon.com Inc.

6.4.2 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.3 Reliance Retail Ltd.

6.4.4 Meesho

6.4.5 Nykaa E-Retail Ltd.

6.4.6 Tata CLiQ

6.4.7 Myntra Designs Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.8 BigBasket

6.4.9 Blinkit

6.4.10 and more

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MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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