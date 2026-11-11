Bangladesh: Rights Body Alarmed Over Sedition Charges Against Hindu Woman Activist

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 11 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Wednesday called on the Bangladeshi authorities to immediately drop the sedition charges against Hindu woman rights activist Shampa Goswami, raising concerns over a wider campaign of intimidation against her.

The appeal came after a sedition case was filed against Goswami, Executive Director of Prerna, a women's organisation based in Bangladesh's Sakthira district, in September, over allegations of involvement in anti-government activities and conspiring to overthrow the government.

Expressing grave concern, Amnesty International said that Goswami faces sedition charges that carry a possible life sentence. It noted that although she was recently granted anticipatory bail for eight weeks, the relief offers only temporary protection from arrest, while the charges and a wider campaign of intimidation against her remain.

“The reprisal against Goswami extends beyond the criminal case. She has faced surveillance, intimidation and harassment of her family. On 21 August, authorities stopped her at the airport as she attempted to travel to Indonesia to attend an international conference. A travel restriction continues to prevent her from traveling abroad,” the rights body stated.

“The pressure has also affected Prerona, which Goswami has led since its establishment in 2006. The organisation works to advance women's rights, education, health and economic empowerment, particularly among marginalised communities. Despite submitting the required documents, Prerona continues to face delays in obtaining administrative approvals for its projects, obstructing its legitimate work,” it noted.

Amnesty International urged the Bangladeshi authorities to end all harassment and intimidation against Goswami and her family, and lift the travel ban.

“They must also ensure Prerona can continue its legitimate work without obstruction or reprisals. Defending human rights is not a crime,” it added.

The sedition case against Goswami sparked serious concern in Bangladesh, with leading human rights organisations flagging threats to her safety amid allegations of harassment following the filing of the case, local media reported.

Last week, the Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) raised concerns over her safety and urged the authorities to protect her right to pursue legitimate human rights activities without fear, while ensuring that her family and those associated with her organisation are not subjected to any form of intimidation, harassment or reprisals, Bangladesh's leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

HRFB is a coalition of 20 human rights and development organisations in Bangladesh, including Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP), and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).