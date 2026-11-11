Cabinet Okays Rs 3,230 Crore Plan For 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' Museum At North And South Block

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the development of the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' Museum (YYBM) at the North and South Block Complex in the national capital, at an estimated total project cost of Rs 3,230 crore.

The Museum will be developed through the adaptive reuse of the historic North and South Block Complex, preserving their architectural character and heritage significance while transforming them into a public cultural institution, according to an official statement.

Spread over a proposed built-up area of approximately 1,78,509 square metres, the Museum will integrate contemporary museum practices, immersive technologies, and visitor-centric interpretation. Benchmarked against major international museums, Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is going to be the largest display area in the world, the statement said.

The Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is envisaged as a landmark civilizational museum showcasing the continuity, diversity and richness of Bharat's civilisational heritage through an integrated narrative of its tangible and intangible cultural heritage, the statement said.

The Museum will present India's civilizational journey through curated thematic galleries, exhibitions and interpretation of its diverse cultural traditions, knowledge systems, artistic practices, and heritage.

The project encompasses gallery development, collection storage and conservation facilities, visitor amenities, integration of technologies and immersive experiences, landscaping, intelligent building systems and associated infrastructure.

The Museum is being developed in alignment with international best practices in museum planning, heritage conservation, exhibition design and sustainable cultural management, adapted to India's diverse cultural context, according to the statement.

The project will be implemented in a phased manner over FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. The first inaugural gallery on the theme of Adornment is expected to open to the public in the North Block in the latter part of 2027. A modular approach is being formulated to add more galleries. The content and collection analysis is being done, and around 1.8 million objects have been identified from the National Museum and other Ministry of Culture Museums, 52 ASI site museums and various other state museums and private collections to be displayed in the YYBM, the statement said.

The Museum is also expected to generate recurring revenue through ticket sales, food and beverage facilities, events and venue rentals, digital experiences, guided tours, retail outlets and other visitor services. It is being equipped to handle a visitor flow of 1 crore visitors in a year.

The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment during its construction and operational phases, creating opportunities for artisans, craftspeople, researchers, museologists, designers, performers and other creative professionals, besides supporting livelihoods in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The establishment of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum was announced by the Prime Minister on May 18, 2023.

The historic North and South Block buildings, following the relocation of Government offices, provide a unique opportunity for their adaptive reuse for a significant public cultural purpose. The project seeks to preserve the architectural and heritage character of these iconic buildings while giving them a new institutional role.

The proposal was appraised by the Public Investment Board (PIB) on 27 July 2026, and the Ministry of Culture has concurred with its recommendations.

Other galleries are being developed on themes such as Architecture and Cityscapes, Mathematics and Astronomy, Languages and Scripts, Faith and Spirituality, and Bharat Connects - Trade and Ideas, among others.

Implementation will be undertaken through coordinated project management, design and technical oversight, quality assurance and periodic monitoring, the statement added.