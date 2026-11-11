'She Cried For Babri, Did Not Express Happiness Over Temple': Kar Sevaks Take Aim At Sonia Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Kar Sevaks on Wednesday criticised Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, over her remarks about the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, as mentioned in her recently released memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', saying that her emotional response reflected sorrow over the mosque's demolition rather than happiness over the construction of the Ram Temple.

Speaking to IANS, Kar Sevak Sanjay Kumar questioned Sonia Gandhi's response to the demolition and asked why similar expressions of grief were not seen following terror attacks in the country.

"Those who have nothing to do are the ones who pull others down, criticise those who are working and spread things in society to prevent them from working. If we say that she saw the events of 1992 on a screen and tears came to her eyes, why didn't she shed tears when Pulwama happened? Why didn't she shed tears when the Pahalgam attack took place? When a bomb exploded inside the Raghunath Temple here, nobody spoke up," he said.

Questioning the timing of Sonia Gandhi's emotional response, Kumar said, "We can call it Sanatan's misfortune that we have leaders who, from time to time, raise such issues when they have nothing else to talk about. She has written her autobiography, in which she mentions that tears came to her eyes when the structure was demolished in 1992. I want to ask why tears came to her eyes at that particular moment. When Babar attacked Sanatan and built that structure using the debris of the temple, were her eyes dry when she heard about it? Did she not shed tears then?"

Another Kar Sevak, Raj Rani, also criticised the Congress leader, saying that her account suggested that she was more distressed by the mosque's demolition than happy about the construction of the Ram Temple.

"Looking at her behaviour, it seems that she is deeply saddened by the demolition of the mosque rather than expressing any joy over the temple. She must have cried because of the deep sorrow she felt over the mosque," she said.

Rani further alleged that the Congress leadership had not extended support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those living in border areas such as Rajouri, on issues concerning temples and Hindu religious places.

"Whenever any issue concerning the temple came up, we, the people of Jammu and Kashmir who live near the border, particularly in Rajouri, never felt that these people extended any kind of cooperation or support to us. Nor did they offer any support for the construction of the Ram Temple. On the contrary, they opposed it. Whenever it came to any Hindu event or place of worship, their intention was always to have it erased. So how could they have supported the construction of the temple?" she asked.

Sonia Gandhi has revisited the demolition of the Babri Masjid in her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. She recalled breaking down in tears while watching the Babri Masjid being demolished in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.