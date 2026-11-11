Sensex Climbs 773 Points, Nifty Tops 25,250 As Lower Oil Prices Boost Sentiment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks closed in positive territory on Wednesday as lower energy prices and improved foreign investor sentiment lifted markets, while buying in banking, auto and PSU bank stocks supported the rally.

The Sensex advanced 772.75 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 81,879.40, while the Nifty gained 210.40 points, or 0.84 per cent, to settle at 25,255.05. The indices, however, pared some of their intra-day gains before the close.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the index continued its bullish momentum, extending its recent gains and closing higher. "The 25,400–25,500 zone now forms the immediate resistance range, and a sustained breakout above this band could further strengthen the upward momentum," analysts stated.

"On the downside, 25,200–25,100 is expected to act as the immediate support zone, followed by the crucial support near 24,800," market experts noted.

Among the Nifty constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation and Trent emerged as the top gainers.

The broader market also remained firm, outperforming the benchmark indices in some pockets. The Nifty SmallCap 100 index rose 1.59 per cent, while the Nifty MidCap 100 gained 0.81 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank led the gains with a rise of nearly 3 per cent, supported by strong buying in state-owned lenders. The Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Auto indices also outperformed the broader market, contributing significantly to the benchmarks' advance.

In contrast, technology and healthcare stocks lagged. The Nifty IT and Nifty Healthcare indices underperformed amid selective profit-booking and a shift of investor interest toward domestic cyclical sectors.

Experts attributed the positive momentum to easing energy prices and improving risk appetite following a moderation in foreign fund outflows.

"Whether this renewed risk appetite holds will depend on upcoming India's October inflation and US PPI data, which together should shape the outlook for domestic prices and global interest rates," according to the market watchers.

"Going forward, sustained FII inflows, earnings momentum and stable crude prices will be crucial; investors should favour fundamentally strong stocks and avoid chasing sharp rallies,” market experts stated.

Meanwhile, the rupee also strengthened against the dollar, supported by foreign inflows, although elevated US interest-rate expectations remain a risk.