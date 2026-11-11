Dr Jitendra Singh Leaves For Italy Leads Indian Delegation On A 3-Day Visit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday departed for a three-day official visit to Italy to enhance India's scientific engagement with Europe and expand cooperation in research, innovation and emerging technologies.

Leading the Indian delegation, the minister is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings with Italian ministers responsible for research, space and aerospace policy, as the two countries seek to strengthen collaboration in frontier areas of science and technology.

A key highlight of the visit will be the Second India-Italy Science and Innovation Dialogue 2026, scheduled to be held in Rome on November 12.

The event will bring together leading scientific institutions, researchers, technology incubators and innovation stakeholders from both countries to explore new avenues for cooperation.

The dialogue is expected to focus on advancing research excellence, promoting strategic technologies, translating scientific research into innovation and strengthening institutional partnerships. Participants will also work toward developing a joint action agenda to guide future collaboration between India and Italy.

During his visit, Dr Singh will hold bilateral discussions with Italy's Minister for University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, and Minister in-charge of Space and Aerospace Policy, Adolfo Urso.

The meetings are expected to review ongoing cooperation and identify new opportunities in research, space technology and other strategic sectors of mutual interest.

The minister will also travel to Trieste on November 13, where he will visit prominent international research institutions, including the Elettra Synchrotron Facility, the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) and the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB).

The engagements are expected to facilitate discussions on scientific collaboration, research infrastructure partnerships and opportunities for researcher mobility.

In addition to official meetings, Dr Singh will interact with members of the Indian community in Rome and participate in a programme marking World Diabetes Day at the Embassy of India on November 14.