Gardening Tips: How To Grow Juicy Strawberries In Pots On Your Balcony This Winter

Turn a sunny balcony into a winter berry patch with the right strawberry variety, roomy pots, well-draining soil, careful watering and regular care for a sweet homegrown harvest this season.

Start by selecting a strawberry variety suited to your local climate. Sweet Charlie, Festival, Chandler, Albion and Seascape are popular options, but check with a nearby nursery before buying.

Strawberry plants have shallow roots and can grow well in containers. Choose a pot around 8–10 inches deep and 12–14 inches wide, with drainage holes at the bottom.

Use a fertile potting mix that allows excess water to drain easily. A combination of garden soil, cocopeat and well-rotted compost or vermicompost can provide a suitable growing medium.

Place the strawberry sapling carefully in the prepared pot, making sure its roots are covered. Keep the crown - where the leaves emerge - level with the soil surface to help prevent rotting.

Strawberries need good sunlight to grow well, flower and produce fruit. Place the pot in a bright spot that receives around five to six hours of direct sunlight daily.

Keep the soil consistently moist, but avoid waterlogging the roots. Check the top layer before watering and direct the water towards the base rather than splashing the leaves and berries.

Potted strawberry plants need occasional feeding to support healthy growth. Add well-rotted compost or vermicompost, or use a balanced fertiliser suitable for fruiting plants according to its instructions.

Strawberry plants produce runners that can develop into new plants, but they also use up the parent plant's energy. Trim unwanted runners if your priority is better flowering and fruit production.

Inspect the leaves and developing berries regularly for aphids, spider mites and signs of fungal disease. Remove damaged fruit, avoid overcrowding and maintain good airflow around the plants.

Wait until strawberries develop their full red colour before picking them, as they do not ripen much after harvesting. Use scissors to snip the stem gently without damaging the plant.