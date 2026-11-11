Prabhas Completes 24 Years In Cinema: 5 Reasons Why His Stardom Keeps Growing Bigger

Prabhas turns 24 in Indian cinema today. The actor, who started his career with Eeswar made a huge impact with Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD. Here are five reasons why he is so popular and some exciting movies coming up for his fans.

It's been 24 glorious years since Prabhas made his debut with Eeswar, and what a journey it has been! From a promising newcomer in Telugu cinema to becoming India's Biggest Superstar, Prabhas has built a legacy that transcends languages, industries and geographical boundaries. With record-breaking films, an incredible fan following and an exciting lineup ahead, the superstar continues to be one of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema. As he completes 24 years in the industry, here are five reasons why his stardom continues to grow bigger with every passing year.

1. Baahubali: The Film That Changed the Game

It was Baahubali that changed the course of Indian cinema and Prabhas' career forever. The film didn't just break box-office records; it opened doors for Indian films to reach audiences across the country and beyond. With Baahubali 2 becoming the first Indian film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide, Prabhas emerged as a force that went far beyond regional stardom. He became one of the biggest faces of Indian cinema, bringing audiences together across languages and establishing a new benchmark for pan-India success.

What makes Prabhas' stardom truly special is his ability to make every film an event. From Saaho and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire to Kalki 2898 AD, he has consistently explored different cinematic worlds while delivering the scale and spectacle that audiences associate with his films. Kalki 2898 AD further showcased his box-office pull, adding to his remarkable record of five ₹100 crore opening-day films, including Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. His reach across markets and the massive fan celebrations accompanying his releases have made him one of the most anticipated stars in Indian cinema.

Prabhas' popularity goes well beyond individual film industries or language markets. His films bring together audiences from different parts of the country, while his fan following extends across international borders. From massive celebrations during film releases to fans eagerly waiting for every new announcement, the excitement around Prabhas remains unparalleled. His ability to connect with audiences across generations and geographies is what makes him India's Biggest Superstar.

Beyond the box-office numbers and larger-than-life characters, Prabhas' appeal also lies in his versatility and humility. Whether stepping into a mythological world, a futuristic universe, an action-packed drama or an emotionally driven story, he brings something different to every character. Despite achieving extraordinary stardom, he continues to remain soft-spoken, warm and grounded. This connection with his fans, who celebrate him not just for his films but also for the person he is, remains an important part of his enduring popularity.

As Prabhas completes 24 years in cinema, the excitement surrounding his next phase is already at an all-time high. With an incredible lineup comprising Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, Spirit and Fauzi, the superstar is gearing up to explore four completely different cinematic worlds. While Salaar 2 promises to take audiences back into the intense world created by Prashanth Neel, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 will continue the ambitious futuristic saga directed by Nag Ashwin. Spirit, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has already generated tremendous anticipation, while Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi will see Prabhas in a distinctive period action avatar. With four highly anticipated projects and four different cinematic experiences, this is easily one of the most exciting upcoming phases of his career.

24 years into his career, Prabhas is not just celebrating a milestone but entering another exciting chapter of his stardom. From creating history with Baahubali to taking on new cinematic challenges, India's Biggest Superstar continues to push boundaries and raise expectations. And if the last 24 years have been extraordinary, audiences have every reason to believe that the best is yet to come.