IFL: Nagaland United Make Dream Start As Newcomers Samaleswari, Bengaluru United Learn Lessons The Hard Way

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The opening week of the 2026-27 Indian Football League (IFL) has offered three debutants sharply contrasting introductions to the demands of the national competition, with Nagaland United celebrating a winning start, FC Bengaluru United bouncing back from a heartbreaking defeat and Samaleswari SC discovering how costly missed opportunities can be.

With promotion to the Indian Super League at stake over the course of the season, the early results have already given the newcomers plenty to reflect on.

For Nagaland United, the league debut was a moment years in the making. Founded in Chümoukedima in 2024, the club became the first from Nagaland to compete in the national league, ending a 78-year wait for the state since Talimeren Ao captained India at the 1948 London Olympics.

The club secured its place through a goodwill agreement with Aizawl FC, approved by the All India Football Federation on September 9. While the arrangement brought national-league experience into the squad, the club's stated priority remained providing opportunities to Naga players.

That ambition got off to an ideal start in Srinagar on October 30. Nagaland struck inside three minutes against Real Kashmir when JH Remlala capitalised on a long throw-in, before Vanlalhriatzuala extended the advantage. Despite an own goal by captain Rohmingthanga shortly before the hour mark, the debutants regained control, and Vanlalhriatzuala completed a 3-1 victory with his second goal.

Head coach Kaizad Ambapardiwalla credited the team's preparation for helping the players settle quickly despite the limited time available.

“With limited time, it was important to get the players on the same page, understand our style of play and build confidence within the group,” he said.

The response to the own goal was particularly encouraging for the coach.“I told them to stay calm and keep believing in themselves,” he said.“These moments are part of football, and what matters is how you respond.”

Rohmingthanga, who previously played for Aizawl, acknowledged the challenge of recovering from the setback.“Of course, it was a difficult moment, but we knew we couldn't afford to lose our focus,” he said.

For the captain, leading the new club to victory carried special significance.“To now lead Nagaland United SC and help the club begin its journey with a win means a lot,” he said.

While Nagaland celebrated, Samaleswari SC have had to come to terms with two narrow defeats despite showing they can compete against more established opponents.

The Odisha club's rise has been remarkable. Founded in 2006 in Pitapali, near the Hirakud Reservoir and about 15 km from Sambalpur, Samaleswari laid its foundation through its academy. Having competed in the fourth tier last season, the club earned a place in the IFL after a breakthrough campaign that included its first Durand Cup appearance and a memorable 3-2 victory over Mohammedan SC in Kolkata. Ten members of coach Abdul Azim Siddique's squad hail from Odisha.

Their first league outing against two-time national champions Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode on October 31 showcased their resilience. Trailing 0-2 at half-time, Samaleswari fought back through an own goal and a 90th-minute penalty converted by Jorge Pereyra Diaz. However, Crislan's late header denied them a share of the points.

“Football can be cruel sometimes, but we must learn from these moments,” Siddique said after the defeat. He added:“One result will not define our season. Our response to this defeat will define our character.”

Samaleswari produced another spirited display in their next outing, against Dempo in Rourkela on November 5. Playing in front of their home crowd as the city hosted its first IFL match, they fell two goals behind before mounting a late challenge. Young defender Kartik Choudhary gave them hope in the 82nd minute with a spectacular lob from 35 yards, but a missed opportunity deep into stoppage time left them with a 1-2 defeat.

Two matches have yielded no points, but Samaleswari have repeatedly pushed experienced sides until the closing stages, an encouraging sign for a club making its first appearance at this level.

FC Bengaluru United, meanwhile, have experienced both the heartbreak and the exhilaration of late goals in the space of five days.

The Karnataka side's promotion was the culmination of a seven-year effort to move beyond the third tier. They finished runners-up in I-League 2 last season, securing promotion ahead of United SC on goal difference. Former India international Nallappan Mohanraj, who coaches the team, retained much of that squad for their first IFL campaign.

Their debut against five-time champions Dempo at Fatorda on November 1 appeared headed for a draw until Uzziel Budu scored from a corner in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

“This was our first-ever IFL match, and considering how we held on until the 98th minute, I believe a draw would have been a fair result,” Mohanraj said.“However, this is football, and if you switch off even for a moment in the 98th minute, you will be punished.”

The coach had also identified defending set-pieces as an area that needed immediate attention, promising his side would“ensure that we do not concede set-piece goals like this in our upcoming matches”.

Bengaluru United delivered an emphatic response against Mohammedan SC at the Bangalore Football Stadium five days later. Marat Tarek opened their IFL scoring with a header from a corner, and two more headed goals put them in control. Mohammedan fought back to level the contest at 3-3 in the 78th minute, threatening to repeat Bengaluru's painful opening-night experience.

This time, however, the late moment belonged to the newcomers. Lalramdinsanga Ralte's short-corner routine and cross found substitute Akshunna Tyagi, who headed home the winner in the first minute of stoppage time to seal a 4-3 victory.

The contrasting results have made for an eventful opening week. Nagaland United have collected three points from their only outing and remain unbeaten, while Bengaluru United have recovered from their opening defeat to register their first win. Samaleswari, despite two losses, have shown enough fight to suggest they will remain competitive.

Dempo, having beaten both Samaleswari and Bengaluru United, sit at the top of the table. Nagaland United are third and will now prepare for their first home fixture of the campaign, against Gokulam Kerala at Chümoukedima on November 14.

For the club and its supporters, the occasion carries significance beyond the league standings. Ghuqhe Chishi, one of the two under-20 graduates celebrated by the club ahead of the season, is relishing the opportunity to represent Nagaland in front of its home crowd.

“Playing in front of our own people, representing Nagaland and wearing this jersey on home ground is something I am really looking forward to,” he said.“We want to make them proud, and we will give everything on the pitch.”

For Nagaland United, the first week has brought a historic victory and the prospect of a long-awaited homecoming. For Samaleswari and Bengaluru United, it has been an early lesson in the fine margins that separate results from performances. The season is still young, but the newcomers have already begun writing very different stories in the IFL.