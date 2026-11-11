Omirol AI Expands Across Southeast Asia, Connecting Global AIGC Technology With Regional Creative Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combining a multi-model AI video creation platform with professional content production services, Omirol is expanding its regional presence and inviting global technology companies, film studios, and industry partners to explore opportunities across Southeast Asia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its official launch on June 23, 2026, witnessed by Puan Norsham binti Abdul Latip, Deputy Secretary-General of Malaysia's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Omirol AI has continued to advance its technology and commercial applications. The Malaysia-based AI creation platform is strengthening its dual-business model, combining an integrated AI creation platform with professional content production services, while expanding collaboration opportunities with international AI technology providers, production companies, and creative industry partners.









Puan Norsham binti Abdul Latip,

Deputy Secretary-General of Malaysia's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI)

15 Years of Creative Industry Experience Shape Omirol's Development Strategy

Omirol AI was founded by Joyin He, also the Founder and CEO of Mochi Media SDN BHD. With 15 years of experience spanning digital content production, international distribution, multi-channel network (MCN) operations, and film project management, Joyin was among the early participants in Asia's emerging digital content industry. As a founding core member of Asia's first YouTube MCN organization, she participated in the industry's evolution from large-scale digital content production and creator management to global content distribution. This experience has shaped Omirol's approach to technology development, with an emphasis on addressing practical challenges in professional content creation rather than focusing solely on AI generation capabilities.









Joyin H., Founder & CEO of Omirol AI and Mochi Media

"From traditional filmmaking and online video to today's generative AI, technology has continuously transformed how content is produced. Yet compelling content still depends on creativity, artistic judgment, and storytelling," said Joyin He. "We are building Omirol not simply to offer more AI tools, but to integrate technology into real production workflows, helping creators work more efficiently while maintaining professional quality."

A Dual-Business Model: AI Creation Platform and Professional Content Production

Omirol's first core business is its integrated, multi-model AIGC creation platform. The platform brings together more than 50 AI models and related creative capabilities, covering text, image, video, digital humans, voice generation, and multilingual content production. Omirol continues to develop its creative workflows through features such as an infinite Canvas, Timeline-based editing, AI Agent capabilities, and the world's first fully voice-interactive AI creation experience.

By addressing challenges including switching between different tools, repeated content generation, asset management, and production cost control, Omirol aims to provide a more connected creative environment that brings together script development, visual generation, content refinement, and post-production processes.









Omirol's multi-model AI content generation platform

Its second core business focuses on professional AI-powered content production services. Building on Mochi Media's creative industry experience, Omirol applies AI technology to commercial advertising, corporate videos, short-form dramas, cultural productions, and digital intellectual property development.

These two business areas are designed to complement each other. The platform provides technical capabilities, while professional production projects generate practical feedback to improve tools, workflows, and overall usability. Positioning Omirol as one of the few comprehensive AIGC platforms in Southeast Asia that combines core AI technology capabilities, creator ecosystem development, and professional content production expertise.

Applying AI to Cultural Storytelling and Real-World Production

Omirol is exploring the application of AI across short-form entertainment, branded content, and cultural productions, with a focus on cross-border collaboration and commercial delivery. In September 2026, Omirol participated in producing a commemorative short film about Tun Abdul Razak, Malaysia's second Prime Minister. The project was completed in 30 hours and subsequently screened at a commemorative event.









Directed by Sampson Teo | AI Production: Omirol AI

Watch on YouTube:

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Production involved historical research, the visual representation of historical figures and period settings, shot design, and post-production. The project demonstrated the potential of generative AI to support historical storytelling and accelerate certain stages of content production, particularly when working within demanding timelines.

According to Joyin, while AI can shorten parts of the visual production process, historical accuracy, artistic direction, and final content quality continue to require professional human oversight. This experience reinforces Omirol's approach of combining AI technology with experienced creative professionals.

Connecting Global Technology with Southeast Asia's Creative Markets

Southeast Asia represents a diverse collection of languages, cultures, and digital content markets.

For international AI companies seeking to expand into the region, advanced technology alone is not enough. Language localization, local creative talent, professional production capabilities, and commercial distribution channels are also important considerations.

With Malaysia as its regional base, Omirol aims to connect international AI technology providers with Southeast Asia's creative industries and market opportunities.

In June 2026, Omirol established a cooperation framework with China's V Valley creative technology ecosystem, exploring collaboration in AI filmmaking, technology exchange, talent development, original intellectual property, and cross-border content distribution.

In Malaysia, Omirol has also engaged with educational institutions, including Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), to explore applications of AI creation tools in professional training, student projects, and creative technology education.

In addition, Omirol AI has partnered with a prominent local education group to establish Malaysia's first International OPC (One-Person Company) Community and national AIGC Centre, providing AI filmmakers, animation studios, and digital content creators with opportunities for knowledge exchange, collaborative production, and commercial partnerships.

Expanding International Partnerships in Southeast Asia's AIGC Industry

Looking ahead, Omirol plans to expand collaboration in AI model integration, technology partnerships, film and digital IP co-development, enterprise content production, localization services, AI talent development, and cross-border creator partnerships.

"Southeast Asia should not be viewed merely as a consumer market for global AI products," said Joyin. "The region has rich cultural resources, creative talent, and growing demand for digital content. It also has the potential to develop its own AI applications and creative industries. We are pleased to work with international technology companies, film studios, brands, and educational institutions to connect advanced AI technologies with Southeast Asia's market needs, jointly developing practical products, creative content, and sustainable commercial opportunities."

Omirol is currently welcoming collaboration inquiries from global AI technology providers, film and content production companies, intellectual property owners, universities, and creative industry organizations seeking to explore long-term opportunities in Southeast Asia's generative AI market.

About Omirol AI

Omirol AI is a Malaysia-based artificial intelligence video generation platform focused on Southeast Asia. The company combines multi-model AI technologies, professional content production services, and cross-border industry collaboration, with applications across filmmaking, brand marketing, cultural storytelling, and education.

About Mochi Media

Mochi Media is a Malaysia-based creative media and digital marketing company with more than a decade of experience in the digital content industry. Its services include content production, integrated marketing, creator collaborations, and cross-border brand communications.

Mochi Media provides Omirol AI with creative industry expertise and support for commercial applications.

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CONTACT: Joyin H,...