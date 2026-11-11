Based In Singapore, Cloudsome Connects Global AI Capabilities With Real Business Needs









Guided by the brand proposition "The World's AI Models, One Gateway," Cloudsome is committed to reducing the integration and management burden of working with different models, so teams can devote more of their time to product development and business applications.

Large language models have given enterprises more options - and new challenges. Within a single company, a customer service application may prioritize response speed, a knowledge assistant may demand higher answer quality, and content tools may need to adapt to different languages and styles. Enterprises need to select the right model for each task and strike a balance among quality, speed, and cost.

Yet every additional model can mean new integration work, account management, and billing reconciliation. For teams looking to validate AI applications quickly, these tasks consume time that could otherwise go into products and customers.

Cloudsome consolidates fragmented model services into a single access point. The platform now supports the leading models from multiple providers; After one integration, enterprises can select and adjust models as needed without re-integrating for each provider. The platform's interface is OpenAI-compatible, allowing existing applications to migrate in minutes.

When a provider's service fluctuates, traffic automatically shifts to available endpoints to ensure business continuity. This approach helps teams eliminate repetitive integration work and preserves room to try new models - so that model selection is driven by business needs.









As AI expands from a single project to multiple teams, enterprises also need visibility into usage and spending. Cloudsome brings model usage, costs, and team management together on one platform, with per-key usage limits and quotas, helping enterprises understand how resources are used and plan budgets around actual needs.

The platform uses pay-per-token pricing with no contractual commitments - enterprises pay only for what they use. For business leaders, this means driving AI adoption with a clearer grasp of costs.

Based in Singapore, Cloudsome focuses on connecting Asia-Pacific enterprises with global large model services. The new funding will be directed primarily toward platform capabilities, model ecosystem expansion, and customer service across the Asia-Pacific market.

For teams adding AI capabilities to existing products or exploring new applications, Cloudsome offers a more convenient starting point: less work connecting disparate services, and full flexibility to choose and adjust models.







