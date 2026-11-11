Hodgson Law Offices Ranks First On Trustanalytica's 'Best Divorce Attorneys In Spokane' List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hodgson Law Offices, a Spokane family law firm, appears at the top of TrustAnalytica's Spokane divorce attorney rankings. The list, titled "Best Divorce Attorneys in Spokane," covers 22 local divorce attorney businesses and was most recently recalculated on November 7, 2026. The full list can be viewed on the TrustAnalytica website.Recognition for the Firm's Work With Spokane FamiliesBeing listed first among 22 Spokane divorce attorney businesses is a welcome recognition for the Hodgson Law Offices team.Family law is the firm's focus. Day to day, its attorneys help Spokane County residents through divorce and the issues that usually come with it: parenting plans and custody, child support, and spousal maintenance. Many clients come in during one of the hardest periods of their lives, and the firm's work is about giving them clear answers and steady representation from the first meeting to the final order.The firm will keep doing that work for families across Spokane County. People who are facing a divorce or a related family law matter can call (509) 327-1415 to schedule a consultation with Hodgson Law Offices.How Divorce Works in Washington StateWashington's divorce process follows a few basic rules that are helpful to understand before filing.In Washington, divorce is formally called a dissolution of marriage, and the legal ground for it is that the marriage is irretrievably broken. One spouse starts the case by filing a petition with the court under RCW 26.09.030. The court can't finalize the divorce until at least 90 days have passed since the petition was filed and the other spouse was served.From there, a lot depends on how the other spouse responds. If they join the petition or don't deny that the marriage is irretrievably broken, the court enters a decree of dissolution. If they do deny it, the court looks at all relevant factors, including what led to the filing and whether reconciliation is realistic. For parents, the same 90-day minimum applies to the final permanent parenting plan under RCW 26.09.181.About Hodgson Law OfficesHodgson Law Offices is a family law firm based in Spokane, Washington, led by Mark D. Hodgson, owner and principal attorney. The firm represents clients in divorce, child custody, alimony, and child support matters throughout Spokane County.

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Hodgson Law Offices Ranks First on TrustAnalytica's 'Best Divorce Attorneys in Spokane' List News Provided By Hodgson Law Offices November 11, 2026, 10:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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