Hrithik Roshan Says He Is Caught 'Somewhere Between Here And What's Next'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a cryptic yet thoughtful note on social media, leaving everyone curious about what is on his mind.

Taking to Instagram, the 'War' actor posted a picture accompanied by the caption,“Somewhere between here and what's next.” In the picture, Hrithik is seen striking a candid pose, dressed in an all-black outfit.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan celebrated the birthday of his cousin, actress Pashmina Roshan, with a heartfelt social media post. The actor called her the“life and love” of the family and praised her infectious spirit, brilliance and individuality. Sharing a series of pictures, the 'Krrish' actor penned an emotional birthday note for Pashmina, expressing his affection for her and recalling the happiness she brought to the family.

He wrote,“To the life and love of our family, to the brightest light there is...Today we celebrate your incredible lightness of being, your spontaneous brilliance that makes every occasion a little more magical. I mean can there even be any 'happiest days' we remember that didn't have you? My sweet pash, you are all heart. A heart I instinctively want to protect, and a spirit I am endlessly inspired by. Never lose that beautiful spark of yours. Keep shining, keep surprising us, and keep being unapologetically YOU! Keep going you young genius of the fam gang! We love you...more than you know HAPPY BIRTHDAY beautiful girl.”

Work-wise, the 52-year-old actor was last seen in a cameo appearance as Rodi in the Tamil action film“Jailer 2,” released on October 15, 2026. He also made a cameo appearance in YRF's spy thriller“Alpha,” which hit theatres on July 3. These appearances followed his lead role in“War 2,” which was released in August 2025.