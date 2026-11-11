Three CRPF Personnel Injured In Hit And Run Terror Attack In J&K's Kulgam

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a terrorist attack in J&K's Kulgam district on Wednesday, and joint forces have swung into action and surrounded the area to trace the assailants.

Official sources said two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a CRPF party in Kulgam district around 2.15 p.m. and fled from the spot immediately after firing at the security personnel.

The incident took place in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar in Kulgam. Panic gripped the area in the wake of the terrorist firing. A general alert has been sounded across the district and adjacent areas to trace the terrorists.

“The injured CRPF jawans were shifted to Anantnag Medical College Hospital for treatment. They belong to the 46th Battalion of the CRPF," an official said.

“The area has been cordoned off for searches by the army, CRPF and the J&K Police," an official source said.

Senior army, CRPF and J&K Police have reached the spot to supervise the operation. Further details are awaited.

As parts of Kulgam district such as Mir Bazar, Qazigund, and Shamsipora lie near key transit corridors connecting the Kashmir Valley to Jammu, road-opening parties and checkpoints (nakas) are sometimes targeted in hit-and-run firing or grenade attacks by the terrorists.

Upper reaches and forested belts of Kulgam district like Akhal have periodically served as terrorist hideouts, leading to extended joint operations involving the J&K Police, Army's Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF, and Para Commandos.

On July 31, terrorists killed two labourers in the Kelam area of Kulgam district, and that was the last terrorist attack in the district till today.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah gave Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to next of kin of each killed labourer in the Kelam terror attack, while the administration gave Rs 6 lakh ex gratia relief to the famili--es.