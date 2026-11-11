Imtiaz Ali: 'O Saathi Re' Is A Modern Romance With A Vintage Heart

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his OTT series 'O Saathi Re', has called it a modern romance with a beating vintage heart. He also shared a key insight about the show saying that it follows the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple.

The show stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, and is created, written and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, and directed by Arif Ali.

Talking about the series, Imtiaz Ali shared,“'O Saathi Re' is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart, love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal. To be a matched couple can often be a burden. In O Saathi Re, we see that while love is yearning, dreaming, and getting together, it can also be the process of letting go. The characters are multi-layered and lifelike, which is why we went for the highest grade of actors”.

The series is an exploration of complex emotions and a relationship in which love was never equal.

He further mentioned,“The cast, headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal, negotiates steep curves and sensitive moments in the captainship of Arif Ali, the director. We've had a wonderful run of partnership with Netflix with the experiences of She and Amar Singh Chamkila. We couldn't have conceived this series without them. We present O Saathi Re with love and hope people like it”.

Produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, O Saathi Re follows layered characters as they navigate the imbalances that can exist within love.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, saidm“Romance is such a loved genre and yet so under served in the series format. After Musafir Cafe, we are extremely excited to bring our next offering in the romance genre - Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re. The complexity of this romance is what sets it apart as it takes something as familiar as love and sees it through the lens of a dynamic that always exists in a love story, raising a never asked question, is all love truly ever equal?”.

“Imtiaz has always had a wonderful understanding of people and the emotions that drive them and this love story through his lens of finding the deeper meaning in the everyday is something we can't wait for the audience to discover. After our wonderful partnership with him for Amar Singh Chamkila, there is something very special about seeing him bring his distinct storytelling sensibility to his next long-form series. With an incredible cast comprising Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, Imtiaz has created a world where every character brings a unique perspective to the story”, she added.

The show is set to premiere on December 4, 2026 on Netflix.