Three CRPF Personnel Injured In Terrorist Attack In Kulgam District
Terrorist Attack in Kulgam
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon.
The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed at the Naka. Officials said the assailants fled from the spot soon after the indiscriminate firing at the CRPF personnel.
Response and Search Operation
"The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment, and a hunt operation has been launched against the attackers," the officials said. (ANI)
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