Mumbai Cook Earns Rs 1.05 Lakh A Month, Plans First Thailand Trip At 34 Employer's Post Goes Viral

A Mumbai-based man's story about his domestic cook earning Rs 1.05 lakh every month and preparing for his first international holiday has sparked a discussion about money, savings and financial independence. Manuraaj Garg, an investment professional and ISB alumnus, shared the story in a LinkedIn post, comparing the cook's financial situation with that of his MBA-educated friends.

According to Garg, the cook earns money through multiple assignments across different households and occasional work on film sets. He receives Rs 18,000 for cooking twice a day at Garg's home, Rs 16,500 from another flat in the same building and Rs 38,000 from a nearby family for cooking and managing kitchen-related responsibilities.

He also works on Friday nights at film shoots, preparing meals for crews. Describing one such assignment, Garg wrote, "Friday nights he's at a film set – feeding a unit through a night shoot, dal-chawal at 1 am while the hero does retakes: Rs 7,500 a night."

The cook's wife earns another Rs 45,000 monthly, taking their combined household income to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.

Check the viral post here:

Why The Cook's Financial Situation Surprised His Employer

Garg pointed out that some of his MBA and IIT-educated friends earn higher salaries on paper but struggle with taxes, EMIs, childcare expenses and other financial commitments.

He observed, "What's actually left for the month is often his number – without the paper."

He also highlighted that the cook has four employers, meaning losing one assignment would not wipe out his entire income. Most of his work is concentrated within a two-kilometre radius, reducing commuting expenses and saving time.

First International Trip To Thailand At 34

The most heartwarming part of the story is that the 34-year-old cook is preparing for his first international holiday with friends. The Thailand trip will also mark his first flight and his first passport.

Garg shared travel suggestions, including visiting Maya Bay, exploring street food and renting a scooter. Recalling their conversation, he wrote, "For ten minutes, nobody was anybody's employer – just two boys talking Thailand."

Concluding his post, Garg offered a memorable observation: "He is not poor. He is not rich. He is something our spreadsheets don't have a column for: a man whose maths still works."

The story has prompted conversations about whether financial well-being should be measured through salary packages alone or through savings, expenses and financial freedom.