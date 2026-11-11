Uttarakhand CM Dhami To Read Sonia Gandhi Memoir Before Responding

Dhami Responds to Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that he would respond to Sonia Gandhi's memoir after reading it, while alleging that the Congress' ideology had always been centred around appeasement and vote-bank politics.

“I have not even seen the book yet; I have only heard about it. I will go through it and understand its contents first, and then I will respond. The entire country knows that the ideology she embraced has always been centred around appeasement. The Congress ruled the country for 60 years, and all it did was work for vote-bank politics,” Dhami told reporters.

Criticism of Congress and Praise for PM Modi

He alleged that the Congress governments had neglected national security and failed to boost the morale of soldiers guarding the country's borders.

“It (Congress) did not work towards the country's security or make efforts to boost the morale of our soldiers guarding the nation's borders. During the Congress governments and the governments supported by it, soldiers faced attacks from across the border by terrorists, separatists and jihadi elements. Yet, there were no orders to even retaliate with gunfire. After Modi ji came to power, the country's borders became more secure,” he added.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', Dhami said India's development, progress in space exploration and emergence as a major global economy had drawn attention worldwide.

“PM Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' has left the entire world amazed at how rapidly India is accelerating its pace of development, making progress in space exploration and emerging as a major global economy. During a pandemic like COVID-19, the way India developed its indigenous vaccine and the way our scientists and institutions worked have set an example for the entire world. This is why people are repeatedly electing the government. Those who want to oppose it keep looking for one reason to criticise,” Dhami said.

Condolence Visit to Bhopal

Dhami arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday and visited the residence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to pay tribute to his late mother, Kashi Bai.

“Shivraj Singh Chouhan's revered mother has passed away. Her health deteriorated within just a few days, and she passed away. I pray to God to grant her a place at His divine feet and give strength to the bereaved family in this difficult time to bear this loss,” Dhami said. (ANI)

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