Failed Revenge: Brazilian Man Tries To Ram Ex-Partner's Car, Flips His Own Vehicle Instead (WATCH)

In what was an extraordinary case of instant karma, Brazilian's man violent attempt to target his ex-partner backfired dramatically when he flipped his own vehicle in a high-speed collision attempt in Praia Grande, Brazil, on November 1.

In a video that went viral on social media, a Brazilian man was seen driving at high speed over his ex-partner's vehicle before he attempted to ram her vehicle, but lost control, hit the curb, and flipped his own car upside down in the middle of the street. The woman escaped unharmed as she didn't enter the car when the aggressive driver swerved into her lane.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera that was installed nearby. The man managed to crawl out of the overturned car, and emergency responders arrived and took him to the Pronto-Socorro Central hospital, where he remained under medical observation.

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Why Did the Brazilian Man Try to Ram His Ex-Partner's Car?

Praia Grande, which is located on the coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil's capital, witnessed a dramatic escalation following domestic violence between the former couple. The aggressive man's actions were driven by an attempt to intimidate and harm his ex-partner after refusing to accept the breakdown of their relationship.

According to local reports, the man targeted the former partner's car after he refused to accept the end of the relationship. Out of anger and jealousy, the 47-year-old man decided to ram her vehicle as she was preparing to leave. His aggressive attempt eventually backfired as his own car clipped the side of the stationary vehicle, hit the sidewalk curb, and flipped completely onto its roof.

The high-speed impact caused extensive damage to both vehicles, but his 52-year-old ex-partner, who was standing clear of the vehicle at the moment of collision, managed to avoid any physical injury.

Brazil man REFUSES to TAKE NO for an ANSWER - tries to RAM his EX'S CAR after BREAK-UP

SPEEDS straight at it and FLIPS his OWN CAR UPSIDE DOWN RT (@RT_com) November 10, 2026

| En Brasil, un hombre intenta atropellar a su ex en São Paulo tras el fin de la relación y termina volcando el coche. Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) November 11, 2026

After crawling out of the overturned car, the man removed his shirt and sat on the roadside as emergency responders arrived and took him to the Pronto-Socorro Central hospital for medical observation.

The woman was unhurt as she was not inside the car when her former partner aggressively rammed it. The local authorities confirmed that a case of domestic violence and criminal damage has been registered, while the 52-year-old woman sought protection from her ex-partner.

The Accused Under Police Custody

Following an aggressive ramming incident, police officially detained the 47-year-old man, identified as Vladimir Junior, at the hospital, where he remained under constant guard during his medical evaluation. The local authorities seized the man's car due to administrative violations.

The woman, a 52-year-old nurse, obtained an emergency protective order against him under the Maria da Penha Law. According to local reports, the woman was in a three-month relationship with the man before ending it after speaking with one of Vladimir's former partners, who warned of domestic abuse.

After the breakup, Valdemir threatened self-harm and was admitted to a clinic. He allegedly escaped from the facility and ambushed Jane while she was on her way to a wake. Reportedly, the case remains registered at the Women's Defense Police Station as property damage and domestic violence.

Despite obtaining protection from his ex-partner under the Maria da Penha Law, the 52-year-old reportedly said that she remains fearful of further retaliation from her ex-partner once he is released.

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