Ras Al Khaimah To Open First Mountain Lodge On Jebel Jais By End Of 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ras Al Khaimah is set to welcome its first lodge on Jebel Jais later this year, offering visitors a new nature-based hospitality experience as the emirate expands its tourism offerings beyond traditional hotels and resorts.

The upcoming Saij Mountain Lodge by Mantis is part of the emirate's plans to develop more experiential accommodation, allowing travellers to explore its natural landscapes while responding to growing demand for immersive travel experiences.

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Phillipa Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), highlighted the project while outlining the emirate's tourism development strategy during the Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit held at RAK Exhibition Center.

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"As the world urbanises, nature is becoming increasingly valuable," Harrison said, highlighting Ras Al Khaimah's natural landscapes as a key advantage in attracting international visitors.

The mountain lodge is among several hospitality developments expected to support Ras Al Khaimah's ambition to double its hotel room capacity by 2030.

Harrison said the emirate's accommodation strategy is not simply focused on increasing the number of rooms but also on introducing different types of hospitality experiences.

"We have an incredible pipeline and we're going to double our keys by 2030. But it's not simply about adding more rooms, it's about developing the right product," she said.

At the other end of the hospitality market, Wynn Al Marjan Island is scheduled to open in September, bringing more than 1,500 rooms and suites to the emirate.

Harrison described the development as an important addition that could attract travellers who had not previously considered Ras Al Khaimah as a holiday destination.

"Anchors like this put a destination on the shortlist for travellers who haven't necessarily considered us before, and importantly, they lift demand for every other hotel around," she said.

Strenghtening international connectivity

Beyond accommodation, Ras Al Khaimah is also working to strengthen international connectivity and improve transportation within the emirate.

Harrison said the emirate's tourism growth strategy focuses on five interconnected areas: awareness, access, accommodation, attractions and amenities.

"Every successful destination needs to get all of these five things right, and they have to move together," she said.

As part of efforts to attract more international visitors, RAKTDA signed a global partnership with Emirates Airline earlier this year to strengthen tourism demand from key international markets.

Harrison said Ras Al Khaimah's proximity to one of the world's busiest international airports provides an advantage, with Dubai's aviation connectivity helping make the northern emirate more accessible to overseas visitors.

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is developing its infrastructure to support the emirate's tourism ambitions, including the construction of a new VVIP terminal aimed at serving premium travellers.

The emirate is also exploring new transportation solutions to improve mobility for residents and visitors.

According to Harrison, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority is working on initiatives involving autonomous vehicles and air taxi operations supported by skyports, with services targeted to begin within the next couple of years.

She said improving connectivity by air, land and sea would be essential to ensuring visitors can travel easily both to and around Ras Al Khaimah.

The emirate is also placing greater emphasis on attractions and experiences outside hotel properties as travellers increasingly seek activities that allow them to discover destinations beyond their accommodation.

"Travellers are looking for things to do outside of the hotel room, and they're increasingly looking for immersive experiences. They want to discover new things," Harrison said.

The developments form part of Ras Al Khaimah's broader efforts to build a tourism sector capable of attracting international visitors while adapting to changing travel preferences.

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