Shri Piyush Goyal Calls For Positioning India As World's Manufacturing Hub At The Curtain Raiser Of 3Rd Edition Of Bharat Mobility Global Expo In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 10 November, 2026, Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today, speaking at the Curtain Raiser of the third edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, highlighted the growing stature of the event and the importance of the mobility sector to India's manufacturing and global economic ambitions.
He urged industry stakeholders across the mobility value chain to look beyond the domestic market and tap global markets and export opportunities. He said that complementing India's large domestic market with international markets would enable businesses to achieve economies of scale and become globally competitive in pricing. Expressing confidence in the capabilities of Indian manufacturers, he said that those supplying to Japanese and European automobile manufacturers, as well as the aerospace and defence sectors, had the potential to meet world-class quality standards.
Recalling the initial discussions on the concept of Bharat Mobility, Shri Goyal said that the initiative had brought together different segments of the mobility ecosystem, which had traditionally organised separate exhibitions at different times and locations, often attracting the same set of visitors. He said that bringing the entire ecosystem under one roof had been made possible by the availability of Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, developed with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India an international exhibition destination.
The Minister said that Bharat Mobility had demonstrated the strength of a whole-of-Government approach by breaking silos between departments, ministries and States, while also bringing together different industries associated with the mobility sector. These include steel, chemicals, electronics, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial and passenger vehicles, construction equipment and tyres.
Congratulating industry stakeholders on the success of the second edition, Shri Goyal expressed confidence that the third edition would be even bigger and better, potentially emerging as the world's largest mobility exhibition in terms of both size and visitors, including domestic and international visitors. He said that, depending on the demand for exhibition space and the expansion of facilities, Bharat Mobility could potentially become the largest event of its kind globally.
The Minister urged the organisers and industry to market the event extensively across the world and aim to attract at least 25,000 international visitors out of the expected 10 lakh visitors. He emphasised that the event should go beyond original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and reach the wider global ecosystem, including tyre dealers, suppliers, auto component manufacturers and the substantial after-sales market.
Shri Goyal said that every segment represented at Bharat Mobility offered significant opportunities for international engagement and sourcing from India. He urged industry stakeholders to identify opportunities across individual sectors and countries, and to look at the entire global value chain. He said that failing to think on a global scale would undermine the considerable effort invested in organising Bharat Mobility.
Shri Goyal said that the only possible bottleneck to India's progress was the mindset and not the country's capabilities. He emphasised the need for industry to recognise and realise India's potential.
Sharing his experience of interactions with international industry leaders during overseas delegations, the Minister said that the interest and enthusiasm for India had been extraordinary. Referring to his recent visit to Japan, he said that the response from Japanese industry had been particularly encouraging, with several companies expressing interest in partnering with Indian manufacturers to serve global markets. He noted that the interest extended beyond small investments, with companies considering billion-dollar investments in India to manufacture products for the world.
He said that European manufacturers, which had traditionally focused on international markets, were increasingly recognising the challenges of competing globally given Europe's manufacturing costs and regulatory burden. Referring to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, the Minister said that market access in India would initially allow European automobile manufacturers to test demand by introducing a limited number of models in the Indian market. Once they identify models with adequate demand, manufacturers could establish production in India, not only to serve the domestic market but also to export to the rest of the world.
Shri Goyal said that manufacturing in India would enable companies to benefit from economies of scale, access the large domestic market and produce vehicles at competitive prices for global markets. This would create significant opportunities for Indian component manufacturers, startups, steel and rubber industries, and other participants across the mobility ecosystem. He urged industry stakeholders to capture these opportunities before other countries did.
The Minister underlined that India's large domestic market was a major advantage in attracting global manufacturing investments. Referring to automobile sales during the festive season, he said that one million cars had been sold during Navratri alone, while around 70,000 cars were sold over the two days of Dhanteras. He said that the scale of the Indian market offered an ideal opportunity for global manufacturers to establish production facilities in India and use the country as a base for serving international markets.
Urging the industry to build on the success of the first two editions, Shri Goyal called for the third edition to be larger in scale, more efficient and more technologically advanced. He said that the first two days of the exhibition had been reserved for businesses, business launches and new product launches, providing an opportunity for companies to showcase their quality and capabilities to the world.
He highlighted that bringing the entire mobility value chain together at one location made the event particularly attractive to international visitors, who could engage with different segments of the industry in a single visit. Recalling his experience as an entrepreneur around 40 years ago, when he visited Hanover to engage with the entire engineering ecosystem, the Minister said that India was now creating similar large-format platforms through Bharat Mobility, Bharat Tex, Startup Mahakumbh and Bharat BuildCon.
He said that these platforms, which bring together entire value chains, enabled India to showcase its capabilities to the world. Referring also to the convergence of India's telecom and electronics industries towards large exhibitions, Shri Goyal said that India was offering the world a scale that it had not witnessed before. He said that the theme "Beyond Boundaries" reflected the spirit of Bharat and the future envisaged for Indian industry.
Shri Goyal reiterated that India's target of achieving $1 trillion in exports this year was sacrosanct and said that the country was well on track to achieve it. Referring to the September export figures, he said that India had already achieved approximately $480 billion, accounting for 48 per cent of the annual target in the first six months. He noted that exports generally picked up in the second half of the year and expressed confidence in the country's export performance.
The Minister said that the October export figures would be shared by the Commerce Secretary on the 15th and indicated that the numbers would be encouraging. He expressed confidence that there would be no looking back thereafter and called upon industry to move beyond incremental growth and aim for greater expansion.
Highlighting the contribution of the engineering sector to export growth, Shri Goyal said that the sector had recorded growth of around 22 per cent. He urged industry to sustain this growth and make it a benchmark for the future rather than treating it as a one-time achievement.
The Minister said that the European Union's 27-nation bloc was expected to open up for Indian businesses at zero duty by March or April, providing further opportunities for Indian exporters in the coming year. He added that India was also negotiating with another seven to eight countries, which would further expand market access. Once these opportunities materialise, India would have preferential access to markets accounting for nearly 75 per cent of global GDP.
Shri Goyal urged industry to act early to capture emerging international opportunities, noting that countries across the world were competing for global markets and investments. He said that the Government had endeavoured to address the aspirations of industry by expanding market access and extending support through various initiatives.
He highlighted the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the auto component industry and the PLI Scheme for specialty steel. He also referred to the Export Promotion Mission and urged industry stakeholders to make full use of the initiative to strengthen exports, market their products and build their industry brands.
Emphasising the wider significance of the mobility sector, Shri Goyal said that mobility was not merely about economic figures, production numbers or the sector's contribution to the economy, but also about transforming lives and fulfilling aspirations. Referring to World Bank data indicating that 50 crore people had moved out of extreme poverty in India over a period of 12 years, he said that one of the first aspirations of people moving up the economic ladder was to upgrade their mobility and transport.
He said that this transformation was visible in the shift from bicycles to two-wheelers and from two-wheelers to entry-level four-wheelers. As families and individuals moved up the economic ladder, their self-respect, self-esteem and desire to contribute to nation-building also increased. He noted the growth of the new middle class, the rising number of first-time passenger vehicle buyers and the expansion of highways and roads across the country.
The Minister also highlighted the growing attractiveness and affordability of electric mobility and said that the mobility sector would be among the biggest beneficiaries of India's position as the fastest-growing large economy. He called upon the industry to build the entire mobility ecosystem in India and make the country the manufacturing hub of the world, covering vehicles, components and mobility technologies.
Shri Goyal said that India should also emerge as a centre for developing technologies and creating designs, with all talent-driven solutions being centred around the country. He expressed confidence that the potential for growth across the mobility sector was immense and said that India should soon aspire to sell 10 million passenger vehicles domestically, with exports being additional to domestic sales.
Referring to the two-wheeler sector, the Minister noted that annual sales were already around 25 million units, excluding exports. He said that the potential across all segments of the mobility ecosystem was substantial and invited industry stakeholders to be part of India's growth journey by thinking big, planning ambitiously, pursuing collaborations, bringing in new technologies and supporting startups to introduce newer elements into their businesses.
The Minister also indicated that the growing demand for Bharat Mobility could require further expansion of exhibition infrastructure at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi. He said that exhibition space was likely to be fully booked and that the possibility of returning to temporary hangar facilities could not be ruled out.
He said that the demand witnessed during the third edition would be assessed to plan the next phase of expansion at both venues. The objective would be to provide at least one-and-a-half times, if not twice, the existing exhibition space by the time the fourth edition of Bharat Mobility was organised. He expressed confidence that by then the mobility industry would also be significantly more integrated with the global economy, enabling businesses to expand their international presence and market penetration.
Shri Goyal said that Bharat Mobility presented an important opportunity to showcase India's capabilities and that the country should rapidly establish itself as a global leader in the mobility sector. With production capabilities and competitiveness declining in some other markets, he said, India must position itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to relocate their operations and manufacturing.
Concluding his address, the Minister said that India would be a harbinger of good news and a torchbearer of a prosperous and developed nation. He expressed confidence in the positive future of the mobility sector and urged industry stakeholders to translate their optimism into action through scale, speed and skill.
He extended his best wishes to all stakeholders for the successful organisation of the third edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 and for their continued contribution to India's growth journey.
The third edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 is set to be the largest global mobility event, bringing together over 1,750 exhibitors, 11 concurrent shows and an expected footfall of more than 10 lakh visitors across over 2.5 lakh square metres of exhibition space at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, today hosted the Curtain Raiser for Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, setting the stage for the third and largest edition of India's flagship global mobility event.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 to be held from 4–9 February 2027 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi and Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi
Building on the success of the previous editions, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 is set to expand significantly in scale and scope. The forthcoming edition will bring together established automotive sectors as well as emerging areas such as advanced mobility technologies, air mobility, urban mass transit, agri-mobility, batteries and energy solutions, and next-generation transportation systems.
The expansion reflects the evolution of Bharat Mobility Global Expo from a mobility exhibition into a comprehensive global platform representing the entire mobility ecosystem. Under the theme "Smarter Mobility for a Better Tomorrow", the third edition of BMGE will showcase India's capabilities across manufacturing, engineering, technology, innovation and sustainable mobility, while facilitating collaboration among industry, Government, startups, technology providers, academia and international stakeholders.
The Expo will feature a wide range of specialized shows across the two venues.
At Bharat Mandapam, BMGE 2027 will include Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2027, India International Tyre Show 2027, Bharat Battery Show 2027, Mobility Tech Pavilion, India Cycle Show 2027 and the Steel and Advanced Materials Pavilion. At Yashobhoomi, the Expo will bring together The Components & Technology Show 2027, Bharat Construction Equipment Expo 2027, Agri Mobility & Technology Expo 2027, Air Mobility Expo 2027, and Metro & Urban Mass Transit Expo 2027. Both venues will also witness State and Ministry participation, conferences, special pavilions and experience zones, startup showcases, meetings, media facilities and other mobility-related showcases.
The consolidation of these diverse sectors under the Bharat Mobility umbrella will enable visitors and industry stakeholders to experience the complete mobility ecosystem – from vehicles, components and materials to software, batteries, digital technologies, infrastructure and future mobility solutions.
The 2027 edition will place a strong emphasis on the technologies shaping the future of mobility, including electrification, advanced battery and energy-storage technologies, connected and software-defined vehicles, artificial intelligence, automation, advanced manufacturing, sustainable materials and emerging mobility solutions.
Beyond the exhibition floor, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will continue to serve as an important knowledge-sharing and business-engagement platform. The Expo will feature conferences, leadership sessions, policy discussions, product launches, technology demonstrations, buyer-seller meetings and B2B/B2G interactions, bringing together experts and decision-makers from India and across the world.
Special emphasis will also be placed on enhancing the participation of MSMEs, startups and emerging technology companies. BMGE will provide these enterprises with an opportunity to showcase their capabilities, engage with global OEMs and technology leaders, explore potential partnerships and access new domestic and international business opportunities. International participation in the form of country pavilions and international delegates will be another highlight of the event.
The Expo will also provide a platform for Central Ministries, State Governments, testing and certification agencies, research institutions and other ecosystem stakeholders to showcase initiatives, policies, infrastructure capabilities and programs relevant to India's rapidly evolving mobility landscape.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo is being developed through close collaboration between Government and industry, with participation from leading industry associations representing the various segments of the mobility ecosystem.
The Curtain Raiser brought together senior Government officials, representatives of supporting Ministries, industry associations, automotive and mobility sector leaders, representatives of foreign Missions and embassies, knowledge partners and other key stakeholders.
With its significantly expanded scale, wider sectoral coverage and increasing international participation, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 aims to further establish India as a key global destination for mobility manufacturing, innovation, technology and investment, while strengthening BMGE's position among the world's leading mobility platforms.
He urged industry stakeholders across the mobility value chain to look beyond the domestic market and tap global markets and export opportunities. He said that complementing India's large domestic market with international markets would enable businesses to achieve economies of scale and become globally competitive in pricing. Expressing confidence in the capabilities of Indian manufacturers, he said that those supplying to Japanese and European automobile manufacturers, as well as the aerospace and defence sectors, had the potential to meet world-class quality standards.
Recalling the initial discussions on the concept of Bharat Mobility, Shri Goyal said that the initiative had brought together different segments of the mobility ecosystem, which had traditionally organised separate exhibitions at different times and locations, often attracting the same set of visitors. He said that bringing the entire ecosystem under one roof had been made possible by the availability of Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi, developed with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India an international exhibition destination.
The Minister said that Bharat Mobility had demonstrated the strength of a whole-of-Government approach by breaking silos between departments, ministries and States, while also bringing together different industries associated with the mobility sector. These include steel, chemicals, electronics, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial and passenger vehicles, construction equipment and tyres.
Congratulating industry stakeholders on the success of the second edition, Shri Goyal expressed confidence that the third edition would be even bigger and better, potentially emerging as the world's largest mobility exhibition in terms of both size and visitors, including domestic and international visitors. He said that, depending on the demand for exhibition space and the expansion of facilities, Bharat Mobility could potentially become the largest event of its kind globally.
The Minister urged the organisers and industry to market the event extensively across the world and aim to attract at least 25,000 international visitors out of the expected 10 lakh visitors. He emphasised that the event should go beyond original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and reach the wider global ecosystem, including tyre dealers, suppliers, auto component manufacturers and the substantial after-sales market.
Shri Goyal said that every segment represented at Bharat Mobility offered significant opportunities for international engagement and sourcing from India. He urged industry stakeholders to identify opportunities across individual sectors and countries, and to look at the entire global value chain. He said that failing to think on a global scale would undermine the considerable effort invested in organising Bharat Mobility.
Shri Goyal said that the only possible bottleneck to India's progress was the mindset and not the country's capabilities. He emphasised the need for industry to recognise and realise India's potential.
Sharing his experience of interactions with international industry leaders during overseas delegations, the Minister said that the interest and enthusiasm for India had been extraordinary. Referring to his recent visit to Japan, he said that the response from Japanese industry had been particularly encouraging, with several companies expressing interest in partnering with Indian manufacturers to serve global markets. He noted that the interest extended beyond small investments, with companies considering billion-dollar investments in India to manufacture products for the world.
He said that European manufacturers, which had traditionally focused on international markets, were increasingly recognising the challenges of competing globally given Europe's manufacturing costs and regulatory burden. Referring to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, the Minister said that market access in India would initially allow European automobile manufacturers to test demand by introducing a limited number of models in the Indian market. Once they identify models with adequate demand, manufacturers could establish production in India, not only to serve the domestic market but also to export to the rest of the world.
Shri Goyal said that manufacturing in India would enable companies to benefit from economies of scale, access the large domestic market and produce vehicles at competitive prices for global markets. This would create significant opportunities for Indian component manufacturers, startups, steel and rubber industries, and other participants across the mobility ecosystem. He urged industry stakeholders to capture these opportunities before other countries did.
The Minister underlined that India's large domestic market was a major advantage in attracting global manufacturing investments. Referring to automobile sales during the festive season, he said that one million cars had been sold during Navratri alone, while around 70,000 cars were sold over the two days of Dhanteras. He said that the scale of the Indian market offered an ideal opportunity for global manufacturers to establish production facilities in India and use the country as a base for serving international markets.
Urging the industry to build on the success of the first two editions, Shri Goyal called for the third edition to be larger in scale, more efficient and more technologically advanced. He said that the first two days of the exhibition had been reserved for businesses, business launches and new product launches, providing an opportunity for companies to showcase their quality and capabilities to the world.
He highlighted that bringing the entire mobility value chain together at one location made the event particularly attractive to international visitors, who could engage with different segments of the industry in a single visit. Recalling his experience as an entrepreneur around 40 years ago, when he visited Hanover to engage with the entire engineering ecosystem, the Minister said that India was now creating similar large-format platforms through Bharat Mobility, Bharat Tex, Startup Mahakumbh and Bharat BuildCon.
He said that these platforms, which bring together entire value chains, enabled India to showcase its capabilities to the world. Referring also to the convergence of India's telecom and electronics industries towards large exhibitions, Shri Goyal said that India was offering the world a scale that it had not witnessed before. He said that the theme "Beyond Boundaries" reflected the spirit of Bharat and the future envisaged for Indian industry.
Shri Goyal reiterated that India's target of achieving $1 trillion in exports this year was sacrosanct and said that the country was well on track to achieve it. Referring to the September export figures, he said that India had already achieved approximately $480 billion, accounting for 48 per cent of the annual target in the first six months. He noted that exports generally picked up in the second half of the year and expressed confidence in the country's export performance.
The Minister said that the October export figures would be shared by the Commerce Secretary on the 15th and indicated that the numbers would be encouraging. He expressed confidence that there would be no looking back thereafter and called upon industry to move beyond incremental growth and aim for greater expansion.
Highlighting the contribution of the engineering sector to export growth, Shri Goyal said that the sector had recorded growth of around 22 per cent. He urged industry to sustain this growth and make it a benchmark for the future rather than treating it as a one-time achievement.
The Minister said that the European Union's 27-nation bloc was expected to open up for Indian businesses at zero duty by March or April, providing further opportunities for Indian exporters in the coming year. He added that India was also negotiating with another seven to eight countries, which would further expand market access. Once these opportunities materialise, India would have preferential access to markets accounting for nearly 75 per cent of global GDP.
Shri Goyal urged industry to act early to capture emerging international opportunities, noting that countries across the world were competing for global markets and investments. He said that the Government had endeavoured to address the aspirations of industry by expanding market access and extending support through various initiatives.
He highlighted the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the auto component industry and the PLI Scheme for specialty steel. He also referred to the Export Promotion Mission and urged industry stakeholders to make full use of the initiative to strengthen exports, market their products and build their industry brands.
Emphasising the wider significance of the mobility sector, Shri Goyal said that mobility was not merely about economic figures, production numbers or the sector's contribution to the economy, but also about transforming lives and fulfilling aspirations. Referring to World Bank data indicating that 50 crore people had moved out of extreme poverty in India over a period of 12 years, he said that one of the first aspirations of people moving up the economic ladder was to upgrade their mobility and transport.
He said that this transformation was visible in the shift from bicycles to two-wheelers and from two-wheelers to entry-level four-wheelers. As families and individuals moved up the economic ladder, their self-respect, self-esteem and desire to contribute to nation-building also increased. He noted the growth of the new middle class, the rising number of first-time passenger vehicle buyers and the expansion of highways and roads across the country.
The Minister also highlighted the growing attractiveness and affordability of electric mobility and said that the mobility sector would be among the biggest beneficiaries of India's position as the fastest-growing large economy. He called upon the industry to build the entire mobility ecosystem in India and make the country the manufacturing hub of the world, covering vehicles, components and mobility technologies.
Shri Goyal said that India should also emerge as a centre for developing technologies and creating designs, with all talent-driven solutions being centred around the country. He expressed confidence that the potential for growth across the mobility sector was immense and said that India should soon aspire to sell 10 million passenger vehicles domestically, with exports being additional to domestic sales.
Referring to the two-wheeler sector, the Minister noted that annual sales were already around 25 million units, excluding exports. He said that the potential across all segments of the mobility ecosystem was substantial and invited industry stakeholders to be part of India's growth journey by thinking big, planning ambitiously, pursuing collaborations, bringing in new technologies and supporting startups to introduce newer elements into their businesses.
The Minister also indicated that the growing demand for Bharat Mobility could require further expansion of exhibition infrastructure at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi. He said that exhibition space was likely to be fully booked and that the possibility of returning to temporary hangar facilities could not be ruled out.
He said that the demand witnessed during the third edition would be assessed to plan the next phase of expansion at both venues. The objective would be to provide at least one-and-a-half times, if not twice, the existing exhibition space by the time the fourth edition of Bharat Mobility was organised. He expressed confidence that by then the mobility industry would also be significantly more integrated with the global economy, enabling businesses to expand their international presence and market penetration.
Shri Goyal said that Bharat Mobility presented an important opportunity to showcase India's capabilities and that the country should rapidly establish itself as a global leader in the mobility sector. With production capabilities and competitiveness declining in some other markets, he said, India must position itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to relocate their operations and manufacturing.
Concluding his address, the Minister said that India would be a harbinger of good news and a torchbearer of a prosperous and developed nation. He expressed confidence in the positive future of the mobility sector and urged industry stakeholders to translate their optimism into action through scale, speed and skill.
He extended his best wishes to all stakeholders for the successful organisation of the third edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 and for their continued contribution to India's growth journey.
The third edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 is set to be the largest global mobility event, bringing together over 1,750 exhibitors, 11 concurrent shows and an expected footfall of more than 10 lakh visitors across over 2.5 lakh square metres of exhibition space at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, today hosted the Curtain Raiser for Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, setting the stage for the third and largest edition of India's flagship global mobility event.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 to be held from 4–9 February 2027 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi and Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi
Building on the success of the previous editions, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 is set to expand significantly in scale and scope. The forthcoming edition will bring together established automotive sectors as well as emerging areas such as advanced mobility technologies, air mobility, urban mass transit, agri-mobility, batteries and energy solutions, and next-generation transportation systems.
The expansion reflects the evolution of Bharat Mobility Global Expo from a mobility exhibition into a comprehensive global platform representing the entire mobility ecosystem. Under the theme "Smarter Mobility for a Better Tomorrow", the third edition of BMGE will showcase India's capabilities across manufacturing, engineering, technology, innovation and sustainable mobility, while facilitating collaboration among industry, Government, startups, technology providers, academia and international stakeholders.
The Expo will feature a wide range of specialized shows across the two venues.
At Bharat Mandapam, BMGE 2027 will include Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2027, India International Tyre Show 2027, Bharat Battery Show 2027, Mobility Tech Pavilion, India Cycle Show 2027 and the Steel and Advanced Materials Pavilion. At Yashobhoomi, the Expo will bring together The Components & Technology Show 2027, Bharat Construction Equipment Expo 2027, Agri Mobility & Technology Expo 2027, Air Mobility Expo 2027, and Metro & Urban Mass Transit Expo 2027. Both venues will also witness State and Ministry participation, conferences, special pavilions and experience zones, startup showcases, meetings, media facilities and other mobility-related showcases.
The consolidation of these diverse sectors under the Bharat Mobility umbrella will enable visitors and industry stakeholders to experience the complete mobility ecosystem – from vehicles, components and materials to software, batteries, digital technologies, infrastructure and future mobility solutions.
The 2027 edition will place a strong emphasis on the technologies shaping the future of mobility, including electrification, advanced battery and energy-storage technologies, connected and software-defined vehicles, artificial intelligence, automation, advanced manufacturing, sustainable materials and emerging mobility solutions.
Beyond the exhibition floor, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will continue to serve as an important knowledge-sharing and business-engagement platform. The Expo will feature conferences, leadership sessions, policy discussions, product launches, technology demonstrations, buyer-seller meetings and B2B/B2G interactions, bringing together experts and decision-makers from India and across the world.
Special emphasis will also be placed on enhancing the participation of MSMEs, startups and emerging technology companies. BMGE will provide these enterprises with an opportunity to showcase their capabilities, engage with global OEMs and technology leaders, explore potential partnerships and access new domestic and international business opportunities. International participation in the form of country pavilions and international delegates will be another highlight of the event.
The Expo will also provide a platform for Central Ministries, State Governments, testing and certification agencies, research institutions and other ecosystem stakeholders to showcase initiatives, policies, infrastructure capabilities and programs relevant to India's rapidly evolving mobility landscape.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo is being developed through close collaboration between Government and industry, with participation from leading industry associations representing the various segments of the mobility ecosystem.
The Curtain Raiser brought together senior Government officials, representatives of supporting Ministries, industry associations, automotive and mobility sector leaders, representatives of foreign Missions and embassies, knowledge partners and other key stakeholders.
With its significantly expanded scale, wider sectoral coverage and increasing international participation, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 aims to further establish India as a key global destination for mobility manufacturing, innovation, technology and investment, while strengthening BMGE's position among the world's leading mobility platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment