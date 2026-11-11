PHOENIX, AZ - November 11, 2026 - As the holiday gift-giving season begins, Phoenix jewelry brand Cate & Chloe is highlighting its VIP Jewelry Subscription Box, which sends three hand-selected jewelry pieces every month, each packaged in its own gift box.

"A gift that shows up again in February, and again in June, keeps saying the same thing long after the wrapping paper is gone," said Ariana Price, Marketing Director at Cate & Chloe. "We choose three pieces for every box and give each one its own gift box, so whoever opens it gets a small celebration every month instead of one morning in December."

How the Box Works

According to the product page, each box holds three pieces chosen by the company's stylists, such as necklaces, bracelets and earrings, and everything in the box is the recipient's to keep.

A Gift for Someone Whose Taste Is Hard to Guess

The company describes the jewelry in the box as hypoallergenic, lead-free and nickel-free. Because every piece arrives in its own gift box, recipients can also pass individual pieces on.

"If you know exactly what she wants, buy her that piece," Price said. "The box is for the person who loves something new to wear and doesn't need to choose it herself. It's also the easiest gift to keep giving, because the next one is already on its way."

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is an American-owned jewelry brand based in Phoenix, Arizona. It sells 18k gold-plated fashion jewelry with simulated diamond crystals, moissanite and Swarovski crystal pieces online at cateandchloe, and its jewelry is hypoallergenic, lead-free and nickel-free. Pieces arrive in a Cate & Chloe gift box ready to share with your loved ones.