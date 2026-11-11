New Book Reframes Mental Health Around“What Happened?” Rather Than“What Is Wrong?”

East Molesey, England - November 11, 2026 - In Your Story Matters - What Has Happened To You? Stella Goddard talks about mental health, focusing on the importance of listening closely to the story and being interested in the context of a person's lived experience. This facilitates learning to understand what has happened to a person rather than blaming or shaming them. The book looks at mental health from a non-judgemental, empathic point of view, discussing childhood experiences, generational trauma, grief, identity, relationships, social pressures, and healing processes. It explores the different factors that could be involved in the development of depression, anxiety, disordered eating, addictions etc. Within a person's story are many clues about the roots of their difficulties with their mental health.

This reflective book presents a person's needs in the context of the over-saturation of social media in 2026, increased stress due to high living costs, social unrest, and global conflict. It considers the impact these have on mental health and the stigma surrounding this. Your Story Matters also considers the potential impact on people of their family dynamics, ruptured attachments, loss, discrimination and more. Your Story Matters emphasises the importance of core beliefs on self-worth, as well as one's relationships with others.

Rather than offering short-term solutions, the book reflects on self-awareness, safe relationships, professional support where necessary, and slow change. The book explores healing as a gradual and sometimes life-long process that includes recognising survival strategies, grief, and coping mechanisms.

KEY FEATURES:



Reframes mental distress through personal history and present circumstances.

Examines generational trauma and its influence on identity and relationships.

Connects grief, attachment, belonging, and self-worth with mental health.

Addresses contemporary pressures including social media, burnout, and global uncertainty. Presents recovery as a gradual process supported by compassion, reflection, and appropriate help.

By bringing personal, relational, cultural, and social influences into the same conversation, the book offers a framework for understanding why familiar coping strategies may stop working and why being seen, heard, and supported matter during recovery.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Stella Goddard, BA (Hons) Counselling is a Registered and Accredited Counsellor working in private practice, with a specialism in trauma. Stella has extensive clinical experience working with people aged 18–84. Her life and clinical experience also include working with people from many different nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds. Stella considers this a privilege, as it richly enhances her work and deepens her understanding of the human need for love.

Book Name: Your Story Matters: What Has Happened To You? Hope for Recovery and Healing

Author Name: Stella Goddard

ISBN Number: 979-8953652094

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