New Book Connects Generational Trauma, Identity, And Disenfranchised Grief With Adult Mental Health And Recovery

East Molesey, England - November 11, 2026 - Your Story Matters: What has happened to you? by Stella Goddard investigates how a person's childhood, family, culture, loss, and other factors that affect one's life continue to resonate long after their occurrence. The author looks into the different aspects of people's lives and analyzes how they contribute to a person's state of mind, emotional stability, and overall wellbeing. The book also tries to address how understanding these factors can help individuals change the way they think about themselves and manage their problems.

A focus will be made on generational trauma, an attempt to pass through generations the patterns of fear, detachment, and the ways of survival, shame, confusion, and other issues. The topics of attachment and belonging, self-acceptance and discrimination, parent-child relationships, as well as core beliefs that may emerge from these difficulties will be discussed.

The book also focuses on disenfranchised grief, which is experienced when close people do not recognize the loss. Disenfranchised loss can be associated with the loss of family, social isolation or a sense of self, educational failure, immigration, relational grief, and job loss, as well as physical decline and loss of one's accustomed way of life.

WHY THIS BOOK?

Mental health is shaped by more than what is happening in the present. Unresolved trauma, family history, cultural expectations, grief, social pressure, and the need to belong can all influence emotional well-being. The book encourages a shift from asking what is wrong with someone toward becoming curious about what has happened to them.

That perspective is especially relevant amid workplace burnout, social media overload, economic pressure, global uncertainty, and continuing stigma surrounding mental health. Recovery is presented not as a quick return to a previous version of life, but as a gradual process involving self-awareness, compassion, safe relationships, appropriate professional support, and realistic hope.

By connecting past experience with present-day distress, the book provides readers with a framework for reflecting on patterns that may have previously seemed confusing or disconnected.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Stella Goddard, BA (Hons) Counselling is a Registered and Accredited Counsellor working in private practice, with a specialism in trauma. Stella has extensive clinical experience working with people aged 18–84. Her life and clinical experience also include working with people from many different nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds. Stella considers this a privilege, as it richly enhances her work and deepens her understanding of the human need for love.

Book Name: Your Story Matters: What Has Happened To You? Hope for Recovery and Healing

Author Name: Stella Goddard

ISBN Number: 979-8953652094

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