Wesalute Elevates Veterans Day With New Wholesale Travel Platform And Secure Year-Round Benefits

MENAFN - GetNews) Leading Public Benefit Corporation Delivers "A Real Thank You®" Year-Round Through Tiered Loyalty, Advanced Identity Verification, and Expanded Service Eligibility

Cheyenne, WY - November 11, 2026 - WeSalute, the nation's premier service recognition and verification platform, today announced significant enhancements across its brand partner ecosystem and digital platform infrastructure. Founded by Vietnam combat veteran Scott Higgins and his spouse Lin Higgins, WeSalute was created to transform seasonal, one-day holiday promotions into tangible, year-round respect, recognition, and financial rewards for those who serve.

"Service recognition shouldn't end when the uniform comes off, nor should it be limited to the battlefield," said Scott Higgins, Co-Founder and Board Chair of WeSalute. "Our mission is to ensure that every individual who commits their life to serving others receives A Real Thank You® - with meaningful and secure-to-redeem offers that recognize their service every day of the year."

Moving Beyond One Day of Recognition

Each November, businesses across the country introduce special promotions and offers for veterans and active-duty military personnel. These initiatives can provide valuable recognition, but the recognition of veterans, active-duty military, and other frontline heroes' needs does not need to begin or end on Veterans Day.

Military service can impact many aspects of daily life, from career transitions and family responsibilities to travel and household expenses. The WeSalute program provides consistent access to benefits and ensures that appreciation remains meaningful long after the rush of November 11 Veterans Day discounts.

WeSalute has built its membership benefits program around connecting eligible members with member savings it creates along with its participating brands. Its approach reflects the idea that recognition should be an ongoing commitment, not a single one-day gesture.

WeSalute calls it A Real Thank You® for service.

The company also emphasizes transparency in how exclusive service-related benefits are presented and safely delivered, primarily through the secure WeSalute+ ID Card.

Transforming Veterans Day Gratitude Into Consistent Action Through Premier Brand Partners

Rather than relying on one-off holiday promotions for Veterans Day or Black Friday, WeSalute enhances the lifestyle of its members by building long-term, trusted WeSalute offers from leading national brands across travel, retail, technology, and healthcare.

These partnerships deliver meaningful economic empowerment, helping those who serve enjoy real rewards that recognize their service every day and enable them to enjoy more and experience more in their lives:

WeSalute Travel & Travel Protection: Slashing travel costs with exclusive wholesale pricing, the newly launched WeSalute Travel portal lets members unlock deep savings on business trips and family vacations. Every booking automatically earns WeSalute Rewards Credits, allowing members to build points quickly and redeem them for free future travel.

WeSalute's members book with over 1,000,000 hotels & resorts, over 700 major airlines, and all the major cruise line providers - with premium WeSalute+ Members receiving a gift of $3,000 WeSalute Travel Cash annually to defray the cost of their travel without blackout dates.

This powerful new travel platform is complemented by low-cost WeSalute Travel Protection, providing year-round medical evacuation and AD&D insurance coverage - with premium WeSalute+ members receiving 50% OFF.



WeSalute Airline Partnerships: In addition to flights with over 700 airlines on WeSalute Travel platform, WeSalute provides members with exclusive travel benefits directly booked with leading air carriers, including longtime partners like JetBlue Airways, American Airlines Vacations, and Alaska Airlines, innovative low-fare carrier Breeze Airways, and newly launched partner Avelo Airlines, expanding more affordable flight options nationwide.

Avis Budget Group: Premium WeSalute+ members get a complimentary annual upgrade to Avis Preferred Plus status - waiving the standard requirement of 10 rentals or $4,000 in annual spend - combinable with up to 35% OFF car rentals. CVS Health, Apple, Samsung, Dell, & Ford Motor Company: Members access curated savings ranging from 20% off everyday CVS store purchases to great savings on personal electronics and Ford X-Plan vehicle pricing.

WeSalute Pioneers Benefit Model & Privacy-Enhancing Verification Technology

Focused on recognizing the military community for the past 25 years, and more recently our frontline heroes, WeSalute serves over 3 million members and offers a proprietary, seamless, transparent two-tier membership:

WeSalute Basic (100% Free): Grants foundational access to secure digital verification for hundreds of national retailer discounts, career network resources, and live VIP support.

WeSalute+ (Premium Subscription): Unlocks deep corporate-negotiated savings, complimentary Avis Preferred Plus loyalty status, 50% off Travel Protection, and dedicated Personal Benefits Specialists for personalized human support.

Because active-duty personnel and veterans are 3-times more likely than civilians to be targeted by identity theft and fraud, WeSalute developed the nation's first privacy-enhanced military verification technology. Through its secure WeSalute+ ID Card and zero-cost Brand Connections API, WeSalute and its partner companies seamlessly verify eligible service members without requiring them to expose sensitive PII and documents such as CAC cards, DD-214s, or Social Security numbers.

As a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) WeSalute has honored a longstanding pledge since beginning as Veterans Advantage, and now WeSalute, to never sell or share the personal information of its members.

Expanding the Circle of Recognition & Rewards

Building on its 25-year legacy of military advocacy, WeSalute has expanded platform eligibility beyond U.S. active-duty, military veterans, and their families this year. The WeSalute platform now extends recognition and exclusive benefits to our nation's frontline heroes - first responders, nurses, medical professionals, public servants, and teachers - honoring those who protect our communities, our nation, and our world.

For more information on WeSalute membership plans or to explore partner benefits, visit or

About WeSalute

WeSalute (founded in 1999 as Veterans Advantage, PBC) is a Registered Public Benefit Corporation and the premier military marketing, media, and technology platform dedicated to delivering A Real Thank You® to the men and women who serve our country and their family members. Co-founded by U.S. Army Combat Veteran H. Scott Higgins and Lin Higgins, CEO of WeSalute, the company pioneered privacy-protected military service verification, the secure WeSalute ID Card, and closed-user-group (CUG) benefits exclusively for current and former military members, first responders, healthcare workers, public servants and educators.

Partnering with Fortune 500 travel carriers, retail leaders, and top service providers, WeSalute provides exclusive benefits, digital service identification, and lifestyle-enhancing rewards through its free WeSalute Basic membership and premium WeSalute+ tier. Learn more at .

Media & Partner Contact: Roy Asfar

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), WeSalute

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