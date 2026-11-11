Peter Wolpert On The Shift Reshaping How Chemicals Get Packaged And Shipped

MENAFN - GetNews) Peter Wolpert, President of City Chemical LLC in West Haven, Connecticut, says buyers are asking more questions about packaging and shipping than they used to, and he tells clients that trend is not going away.

West Haven, CT, USA - November 11, 2026 - Wolpert has run City Chemical for decades, following his father and grandfather into the business. In that time, he has watched the questions clients ask change.

Years ago, most calls were about price and purity. Now, he says, a growing share of conversations start with packaging: what container, what liner, what labeling, what route the shipment will take before it arrives.

"Clients used to assume packaging was the easy part," Wolpert says. "Now it's often the first thing they want to talk through."

He attributes part of this to how specialized chemical orders have become. Smaller, more precise batches mean smaller margins for error in how a product is contained and moved.

What He Tells Clients to Expect

Wolpert tells clients to expect more documentation, not less. He says every shipment now carries more paperwork tied to the container itself, not just the chemical inside it.

He also tells them to expect more questions from his own team before an order ships. "We ask more than we used to," he says. "Where is this going, how will it be stored once it gets there, who is handling it on the other end. Those answers change what packaging makes sense."

For clients new to the industry, this can feel like extra friction. Wolpert says it is the opposite. "The friction happens later if you skip these questions now," he says. "A shipment that looks fine leaving our building can still cause a problem three states away if nobody asked the right question first."

Why Packaging Details Matter More Now

Wolpert says the chemicals themselves have not changed as much as the conditions around them. Shipping distances, storage environments, and the number of hands a package passes through before it reaches a lab or plant have all grown.

That means a container choice that worked fine for a short, direct shipment ten years ago may not hold up for a longer, more complicated route today.

"It's not that people got careless," Wolpert says. "It's that the path from us to them got longer and has more steps in it. Every step is a chance for something to go wrong if the packaging wasn't matched to the whole trip, not just the first leg."

He says this is why he pushes his team to think about the full journey of a shipment, not just the moment it leaves City Chemical's facility.

The Long View

Wolpert does not expect this shift to reverse. He expects chemical buyers to keep asking more detailed questions, and he expects suppliers who cannot answer them to lose business to ones who can.

"This is where the industry is going," he says. "The companies that treat packaging and shipping as an afterthought are going to feel it. The ones that treat it as part of the chemistry are going to be fine."

He says his own approach has not required a dramatic change so much as a sharper focus on questions his team was already asking. "We just ask them earlier now, and we ask them more carefully," he says. "That's really the whole shift."

For Wolpert, the lesson he passes to clients is simple: packaging and shipping are not separate from the chemical itself. They are part of what the client is paying for.

"A good chemical that arrives in the wrong condition isn't a good outcome for anyone," he says. "So we treat getting it there right as part of the job, not an extra step."

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About Peter Wolpert

Peter Wolpert is President of City Chemical LLC, based in West Haven, Connecticut. He has worked at the company for more than 47 years, continuing a path started by his father and grandfather. Wolpert holds an undergraduate degree in Business Management and an MBA in Marketing and Finance, both from the University of Miami.

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