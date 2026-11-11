An Open Letter To Capital Partners, From REI Accelerator, LLC

MENAFN - GetNews) REI Accelerator, LLC addresses capital partners directly, laying out what they should expect from any operator holding their money in a multifamily deal.

New York City, NY - November 11, 2026 - REI Accelerator, LLC works with operators who are learning to raise capital for apartment deals. That puts the company in an unusual spot. It sees the pitch decks, the follow-up calls, and the promises made to people who are putting real money behind someone else's deal.

This letter is for those people. Not the operators. The capital partners.

"We spend a lot of time training people on our side of this relationship," says Jonathan Cronin, Co-Founder of REI Accelerator, LLC. "But the people writing checks deserve to know what a well-run deal is supposed to look like from where they sit."

What a Fair Deal Looks Like on Your End

A capital partner should get a clear answer to a simple question: where does my money go, and when do I find out what happened to it.

That means a written agreement before funds move, not after. It means knowing the business plan for the property, the hold period, and what happens if the deal underperforms. It means an operator who can explain the debt structure in plain language, without reaching for jargon to cover a gap in the plan.

None of this should require a capital partner to chase anyone down. REI Accelerator, LLC trains operators to build reporting into the deal from the start, not bolt it on after a partner asks where their statement is.

The Reporting Standard Worth Holding Operators To

A capital partner should expect regular updates on occupancy, rent collections, and capital expenditure progress against the plan. Quarterly is common. Monthly is better during a heavy renovation period.

If an update arrives late, or arrives thin on numbers and heavy on optimism, that is worth noticing. A property can have a rough quarter and still be run by an honest operator. What a capital partner should watch for is whether the numbers are there at all.

"We tell our operators the same thing every time," says Larry Kite, Co-Founder of REI Accelerator, LLC. "If you would be uncomfortable sending that report to your own family, don't send it to your investor either."

Why Faith Shapes How This Gets Defined

REI Accelerator, LLC is a faith-based company. That shows up in how it frames stewardship, not just how it frames returns. An operator holding someone else's capital is holding a trust, not just a line item. The company's coaching treats that trust as the starting point for how a deal gets structured and reported, not an afterthought once the money is raised.

That does not change the math on a deal. It changes how an operator is expected to behave when the math gets hard.

What to Do If an Operator Falls Short

A capital partner who stops getting straight answers has options before the relationship sours completely. Ask for the operating agreement's reporting terms in writing again. Ask for a call with specific numbers on the agenda, not a general check-in. Ask who else is invested in the deal and whether they are seeing the same thing.

If those requests go nowhere, that pattern is the answer. A capital partner does not need to diagnose why reporting broke down. They need to decide whether they are willing to fund that operator's next deal.

REI Accelerator, LLC built its coaching around the belief that operators who get this right raise capital more than once from the same people. Operators who get it wrong raise it exactly once.

To read more, visit the website here.

About REI Accelerator, LLC

REI Accelerator, LLC is a faith-based real estate investing mastermind and coaching company based in Columbus, Georgia. Founded in 2022 by Jonathan Cronin and Larry Kite, the company works with multifamily and apartment investors through one-on-one coaching, virtual assistant recruitment for off-market lead generation, and capital raising support. Its mission centers on helping investors scale their portfolios through multifamily investing while building wealth and impact grounded in faith-based values.

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