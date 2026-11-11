Scottsdale's Precision Lymphatic Therapy Brings More Than 20 Years Of Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy To Clients

MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: Precision Lymphatic Therapy Precision Lymphatic Therapy, open in Scottsdale since 2004, has spent more than 20 years working with people living with Lyme disease, cancer and chronic health conditions. Clients within a 40 to 50 mile radius can get gentle care built around lymphatic flow.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - November 11, 2026 - Precision Lymphatic Therapy, a lymph drainage therapist in Scottsdale, has worked with people living with Lyme disease, cancer and chronic health conditions for more than 20 years. The practice opened in 2004. Its core service is Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy, a gentle technique designed to support lymphatic flow and healthy fluid circulation.

Sessions pair the hands-on work with movement, deep breathing and two technologies: XP2 Electro-Lymphatic Decongestive Therapy and the LTU-904 Laser. Clients come from within a 40 to 50 mile radius.

Key takeaways:



The practice opened in 2004 and has worked with clients for more than 20 years.

Clients include people living with Lyme disease, cancer and chronic health conditions.

Services include Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy and Manual Lymph Mapping, which is part of the therapy rather than a separate treatment.

Sessions can add XP2 Electro-Lymphatic Decongestive Therapy and the LTU-904 Laser to the hands-on work. The service area covers a 40 to 50 mile radius.

Why lymphatic flow matters

The lymphatic system manages fluid balance, waste removal and immune function. When circulation through it is impaired, fluid can build up. Complications such as lymphedema may follow. Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy aims to keep that fluid moving. The approach draws on established lymphology research and more than two decades of clinical experience.

What a session includes

Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy anchors each session. Manual Lymph Mapping is part of that therapy, not a separate treatment. Movement and deep breathing work alongside the hands-on technique, and clients can add XP2 Electro-Lymphatic Decongestive Therapy or the LTU-904 Laser.

Care focused on comfort and quality of life

The practice's stated mission is to help individuals feel supported in their wellness through personalized care focused on lymphatic health, comfort and quality of life. That care is aimed at people managing Lyme disease, cancer or another chronic condition, and it reaches clients up to 40 to 50 miles away.

About Precision Lymphatic Therapy

The practice has offered Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy since 2004 to individuals living with Lyme disease, cancer and chronic health conditions. Sessions combine the therapy and Manual Lymph Mapping with movement, deep breathing, XP2 Electro-Lymphatic Decongestive Therapy and the LTU-904 Laser. It serves a 40 to 50 mile radius.

Learn more at precisionlymphatictherapy.