Eclipse Auto Pros Offers Window Tinting In Elkhart For Winter Commuters

MENAFN - GetNews)"An Eclipse Auto Pros installer applies window film to a vehicle windshield."Ceramic coating also gives Elkhart County drivers an easier way to wash road salt film off their paint this winter.

Elkhart, Indiana - November 11, 2026 - Eclipse Auto Pros offers window tinting for Elkhart drivers at its shop at 23513 US-33 Suite B in Elkhart County, helping commuters cut glare and UV exposure as winter brings a lower sun and longer drives after dark.

Eclipse Auto Pros tints with three XPEL Prime films: Prime CS, Prime XR, and Prime XR Plus, each rated for infrared heat rejection. Tint is a thin film applied to the inside of the glass, keeping the cabin cooler and adding privacy. Coverage comes in four options: Front Two, Whole Car Tint, a Visor Strip along the top of the windshield, and a nearly clear ceramic Windshield Tint. The Elkhart page lists 99% UV protection and zero signal interference for each option, plus a lifetime warranty on every install.

Glare is the main winter reason to tint. A visor strip cuts overhead sun glare on morning and evening commutes, while tinted glass reduces harsh sunlight and headlight glare after dark. Film also filters the UV rays that fade upholstery and damage skin. According to the shop's page, Indiana law requires side and rear windows to allow at least 30% visible light transmission, and installs stay within that limit.

Every tint job at Eclipse Auto Pros starts with a glass inspection. The film is then computer-cut to the vehicle's exact windows and applied wet to work out air and moisture. A final check of every edge and seam looks for bubbling or lifting.

Ceramic coating does a different job for the same winter driver. The Indiana Department of Transportation stores road salt in 120 salt buildings statewide, and a coated surface makes grime from treated roads easier to wash off. Eclipse Auto Pros applies XPEL Fusion Plus, which bonds to the paint instead of sitting on top like wax. Packages cover paint, glass, plastic trim, and wheel faces after decontamination, clay bar, and paint correction.

Eclipse Auto Pros is listed in XPEL's installer finder for Elkhart for Prime window tint and Fusion Plus ceramic coating. The shop serves drivers in Bristol, Goshen, Granger, Mishawaka, and South Bend. Its Google listing displayed a 5.0 rating from 14 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026. Drivers can call (574) 359-9770 to book a window tinting service appointment.

About Eclipse Auto Pros:

Eclipse Auto Pros is an automotive protection shop offering window tinting at 23513 US-33 Suite B, Elkhart, Indiana 46517, with a second shop at 515 S Centerville Rd, Sturgis, Michigan 49091. The company installs XPEL Prime window tint, XPEL paint protection film, and windshield protection film, and applies XPEL Fusion Plus ceramic coating. According to the shop, its team has more than 14 years of experience tinting vehicles in the area. Its mission is to protect and customize vehicles for drivers across Elkhart County and Saint Joseph County. Phone: (574) 359-9770. Website: