MENAFN - GetNews)"A pickup tailgate before and after work at Eco Wash Hawaii in Kaneohe, Hawaii."Auto detailing and paint correction also help Kaneohe drivers clean and correct paint exposed to Oahu sun, salt air and windward rain before it is sealed.

Kaneohe, Hawaii - November 11, 2026 - Eco Wash Hawaii offers ceramic coating in Kaneohe for Windward Oahu drivers whose paint faces strong sun, salt air and frequent rain. The shop can handle up to 10 coating vehicles per week and pairs coating with auto detailing and paint correction, so each vehicle is cleaned, corrected and sealed.

Typical midday UV index values for Honolulu run from 6 (High) in the low-sun months to 11 to 12 (Extreme) in summer, according to a US Environmental Protection Agency guide. A 2011 University of Hawaii study with the state Department of Transportation found heavier salt deposition on the windward shoreline of Oahu, pushed by trade winds. The National Weather Service in Honolulu reports much greater rainfall over windward coasts, with a wet season from October to April.

Ceramic coating is a thin, semi-permanent film that bonds to vehicle surfaces and adds gloss, water and dirt repellency, and increased resistance to salts and acid rains. Eco Wash Hawaii lists four packages: 2-3 Year, 3-5 Year Basic, 3-5yr Enhanced and Xkote + 3-5yr Ceramic. The Xkote option adds a two-part (2K) clear coat that builds clear coat thickness and shields the original finish from sun and UV exposure before the coating goes on.

Every coating follows a set process: hand wash, decontamination, paint inspection, paint correction, preparation, section-by-section application and a bumper-to-bumper quality control inspection. Packages include a Coating After Care and Maintenance Class with Jay and a free first wash for a quality check within two to three weeks.

Auto detailing handles the cleaning. Eco Wash Hawaii offers Express, Signature and Luxe detailing, and any exterior service can be mixed and matched with any interior service. Exterior options include clay bar, water spot removal and a ceramic spray sealant; interior options reach seat and carpet shampooing. Detailing does not remove deeper defects or replace a multi-year coating.

Paint correction is the step between cleaning and coating: the removal or reduction of scratches, swirl marks, oxidation and etchings through compounding and polishing, guided by paint thickness measurements. In many cases, Eco Wash Hawaii recommends it before ceramic coating to improve paint clarity and help the coating bond. Deeper scratches through the paint may need other repairs.

The shop works from Kahuhipa Street in Kaneohe, near Kahekili Highway and Kamehameha Highway, and lists Kailua, Aiea, Pearl City, Ewa Beach and Kapolei as service areas. Its Google Business Profile listing displayed a 4.7 rating from 140 reviews when checked on November 6, 2026.

About Eco Wash Hawaii:

Eco Wash Hawaii is a veteran-owned detail shop offering ceramic coating, paint correction and auto detailing at 46-217 Kahuhipa St Bay 17, Kaneohe, City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii 96744. It also offers Xkote clear coat restoration, paintless dent repair and vehicle shipment detailing. The shop says it has served the community since 2011. Its focus is protecting and restoring vehicle paint for drivers across Windward Oahu and Honolulu County. Phone: (808) 282-5105. Website: