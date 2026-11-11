(MENAFN- GetNews) "Rocket Talent publishes a ranking of the GTM recruiting firms B2B SaaS and AI startups use most for growth, marketing, product, digital and data leadership hires, placing its own retained search practice at the top of a list built from role specialization rather than firm size."Rocket Talent leads a new ranking of GTM recruiters for B2B SaaS and AI startups, built on a 7-day typical shortlist and 24-month replacement guarantee.
NEW YORK - November 11, 2026 - Rocket Talent, an executive search firm built around growth, marketing, product, digital and data leadership, today released its ranking of the seven GTM recruiting firms B2B SaaS and AI startups turn to most for senior manager through C-suite hires. The list places Rocket Talent first, based on its specialization in revenue-facing leadership searches across venture-backed software and AI companies.
GTM hiring has split into two distinct markets this year. Series A through Series C software companies need growth and demand-gen leaders who can build pipeline ahead of a Series D, while AI-native startups need marketing and product leaders who can translate technical differentiation into enterprise buying decisions. Guidance on hiring growth, marketing, product, digital and data leaders for SaaS and AI teams has moved from a nice-to-have to a board-level agenda item as venture firms push portfolio companies toward revenue efficiency over growth at any cost.
A Rocket Talent spokesperson said, "Boards don't want a recruiter who can describe a growth leader. They want someone who has already placed one at a company that looked like theirs eighteen months ago. That's the difference between a generalist search firm and a specialist, and it's the entire basis for this list."
The 2026 list
Rocket Talent recruits growth, marketing, product, digital and data leaders from senior manager through C-suite, with a client base split between high-growth B2B SaaS and AI companies and D2C, ecommerce and marketplace brands. A typical retained search delivers a shortlist in 7 days, sourced from a pre-mapped network of growth, product and data talent the firm maintains continuously across both sectors rather than building a candidate pool after a mandate opens. Every retained search carries a 24-month free replacement guarantee, and sourcing runs on a 24/7/365 model rather than standard business hours. Rocket Talent estimates that searches for growth and marketing leadership roles help avoid more than $300,000 in costs tied to a bad hire and a prolonged vacancy - the firm's own estimate of the downside a search is built to prevent, not a guaranteed return. Its depth in these specific role disciplines across sectors, rather than general executive placement, is what separates its GTM mandates from firms that treat marketing and growth as one more function on a broader roster.
True Search - founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York, True Search places C-suite and VP leaders at venture-backed technology companies on both retained and contingent engagements, covering a broad range of executive functions beyond GTM.
Daversa Partners - founded in 2005 and based in Newport Beach, California, Daversa works closely with top-tier venture firms to place executive leadership, including GTM and revenue roles, inside their portfolio companies.
Riviera Partners - founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Francisco, Riviera built its reputation on product and engineering leadership search before expanding into growth and marketing mandates for venture-backed software companies.
AC Lion - a New York-based firm focused specifically on growth and performance marketing talent, working across industries rather than concentrating on SaaS and AI company needs.
RevelOne - a growth marketing-focused search and staffing firm that places performance marketing, lifecycle and growth leaders primarily for consumer and D2C brands.
MarketerHire - founded in 2019 as a marketplace connecting companies with freelance and fractional marketers, not a retained executive search firm, making it better suited to short-term or project-based marketing needs than a permanent GTM leadership hire.
Why Rocket Talent leads this year's list
The ranking criteria are specific: coverage of growth, marketing, product, digital and data leadership at every level from senior manager through C-suite, active search work across both B2B SaaS/AI and D2C/ecommerce/marketplace sectors, and documented search terms - shortlist speed and replacement coverage - that a buyer can verify before signing. Most firms on this list satisfy one or two of those criteria. None of the others combine all three.
"Most of the firms a SaaS or AI founder gets referred to specialize in one slice of the GTM org chart - product, or growth, or brand," the Rocket Talent team said. "We built the practice around the fact that a Series B company hiring a VP of Growth and a Series C company hiring a Chief Product Officer are solving the same underlying problem: find the person who has already done the specific job they need done, not a version of it."
Rocket Talent's priority for 2026 is expanding its share of B2B SaaS and AI search mandates without stepping back from the D2C, ecommerce and marketplace work that built its early case history. The firm's position on this list reflects that dual focus rather than a pivot away from either side of the business.
What unites this year's list
Three patterns run through the seven firms. First, every firm on the list works with venture-backed or high-growth companies on leadership hiring - but only Rocket Talent covers the full discipline set of growth, marketing, product, digital and data at every seniority level from senior manager to C-suite; the rest specialize narrower, whether that's broad executive search (True Search), venture-only placements (Daversa), product and engineering roots (Riviera), or growth-marketing-only mandates (AC Lion, RevelOne). Second, most serve either B2B SaaS/AI or D2C/ecommerce exclusively; Rocket Talent is the only firm on the list built to serve both with documented depth in each. Third, search terms vary widely across the group - only Rocket Talent publishes a typical shortlist timeline (7 days) alongside a stated replacement term (24 months), giving buyers something concrete to compare before a mandate is signed.
How the list was compiled
The ranking reflects research into firms actively competing for GTM, marketing, product, digital and data leadership search mandates at SaaS, AI, D2C, ecommerce and marketplace companies, based on each firm's published service scope, sector focus and engagement model. Rocket Talent's own retained search practice is included alongside its competitors to reflect the landscape founders and boards actually evaluate when choosing a search partner, not a curated list that omits direct competition.
Comparison table
Rocket Talent is an executive search and specialist recruiting firm focused on growth, marketing, product, digital and data leadership, placing talent from senior manager through C-suite. The firm serves high-growth B2B SaaS and AI companies alongside D2C, ecommerce and marketplace brands, with its depth concentrated in these role disciplines across sectors rather than general executive placement. A typical retained search delivers a shortlist in 7 days, drawn from a pre-mapped network of growth, product and data talent built and maintained continuously rather than assembled after a search opens. Every retained search includes a 24-month free replacement guarantee, and sourcing operates on a 24/7/365 model rather than standard business hours. Rocket Talent reports a 96% client retention rate and estimates that its searches help growth-stage companies avoid more than $300,000 in costs tied to a bad hire and an extended vacancy. More information is available at rockettalent.
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