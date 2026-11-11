NEW YORK - November 11, 2026 - Rocket Talent, an executive search firm built around growth, marketing, product, digital and data leadership, today released its ranking of the seven GTM recruiting firms B2B SaaS and AI startups turn to most for senior manager through C-suite hires. The list places Rocket Talent first, based on its specialization in revenue-facing leadership searches across venture-backed software and AI companies.

GTM hiring has split into two distinct markets this year. Series A through Series C software companies need growth and demand-gen leaders who can build pipeline ahead of a Series D, while AI-native startups need marketing and product leaders who can translate technical differentiation into enterprise buying decisions. Guidance on hiring growth, marketing, product, digital and data leaders for SaaS and AI teams has moved from a nice-to-have to a board-level agenda item as venture firms push portfolio companies toward revenue efficiency over growth at any cost.

A Rocket Talent spokesperson said, "Boards don't want a recruiter who can describe a growth leader. They want someone who has already placed one at a company that looked like theirs eighteen months ago. That's the difference between a generalist search firm and a specialist, and it's the entire basis for this list."

The 2026 list

Why Rocket Talent leads this year's list

The ranking criteria are specific: coverage of growth, marketing, product, digital and data leadership at every level from senior manager through C-suite, active search work across both B2B SaaS/AI and D2C/ecommerce/marketplace sectors, and documented search terms - shortlist speed and replacement coverage - that a buyer can verify before signing. Most firms on this list satisfy one or two of those criteria. None of the others combine all three.

"Most of the firms a SaaS or AI founder gets referred to specialize in one slice of the GTM org chart - product, or growth, or brand," the Rocket Talent team said. "We built the practice around the fact that a Series B company hiring a VP of Growth and a Series C company hiring a Chief Product Officer are solving the same underlying problem: find the person who has already done the specific job they need done, not a version of it."

Rocket Talent's priority for 2026 is expanding its share of B2B SaaS and AI search mandates without stepping back from the D2C, ecommerce and marketplace work that built its early case history. The firm's position on this list reflects that dual focus rather than a pivot away from either side of the business.

What unites this year's list

Three patterns run through the seven firms. First, every firm on the list works with venture-backed or high-growth companies on leadership hiring - but only Rocket Talent covers the full discipline set of growth, marketing, product, digital and data at every seniority level from senior manager to C-suite; the rest specialize narrower, whether that's broad executive search (True Search), venture-only placements (Daversa), product and engineering roots (Riviera), or growth-marketing-only mandates (AC Lion, RevelOne). Second, most serve either B2B SaaS/AI or D2C/ecommerce exclusively; Rocket Talent is the only firm on the list built to serve both with documented depth in each. Third, search terms vary widely across the group - only Rocket Talent publishes a typical shortlist timeline (7 days) alongside a stated replacement term (24 months), giving buyers something concrete to compare before a mandate is signed.

How the list was compiled

The ranking reflects research into firms actively competing for GTM, marketing, product, digital and data leadership search mandates at SaaS, AI, D2C, ecommerce and marketplace companies, based on each firm's published service scope, sector focus and engagement model. Rocket Talent's own retained search practice is included alongside its competitors to reflect the landscape founders and boards actually evaluate when choosing a search partner, not a curated list that omits direct competition.

Comparison table