JUST Becomes First Jordanian University To Mandate Anti-Extremism Coursework

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

RAMTHA, Nov. 11 (Petra) – The Deans' Council at Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST), chaired by President Dr. Khalid El-Salem, resolved Wednesday to introduce mandatory specialized coursework designed to counter terrorism, radicalism, and takfiri ideology.

The decision makes JUST the first university in the Kingdom to embed dedicated anti-extremism instruction into its core undergraduate degree requirements.

The new curriculum aims to build intellectual immunity among students, analyze the hazards of radicalization, and cultivate critical thinking, constructive dialogue, and tolerance. The courses are structured to foster a secure campus environment anchored in civic responsibility, moderation, and respect for diversity.

El-Salem emphasized that the academic mandate aligns with national directives under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, which advocate for building cohesive, resilient communities through youth empowerment and dialogue.

He noted that higher education institutions hold a fundamental responsibility to protect youth against ideological threats through structured, balanced instruction.

El-Salem added that the course material is being developed in coordination with national bodies, legal experts, and academic specialists to ensure alignment with national legislation and accredited academic standards.

//Petra// AA