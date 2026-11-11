Oman Explores Jordan's Inclusive Education Model During Academy Visit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- Jordan's efforts to make education more accessible to persons with disabilities came into focus on Wednesday as an Omani delegation visited the Royal Academy for Inclusive Education to examine its policies, early intervention programs and approaches to inclusive learning.

Led by Oman's Ministry of Social Development Undersecretary Abdullah bin Hamoud Al Harthi, the delegation explored how the academy is working to remove barriers to education and strengthen opportunities for students with disabilities.

Academy Director General Mayada Al Natour outlined Jordan's approach to inclusive education, highlighting initiatives to develop national policies, improve early intervention services and create learning environments that accommodate students with different needs.

She also detailed the academy's partnerships with national institutions, which aim to translate inclusive education policies into practical programs that protect students' rights and enable their full participation in school life.

Al Harthi and the accompanying delegation welcomed the academy's initiatives and praised Jordan's progress in developing programs and policies supporting persons with disabilities.

The visit offered an opportunity for both sides to exchange expertise and examine approaches to strengthening inclusive education and expanding access to learning for persons with disabilities.

//Petra// RZ