Royal Committee For Jerusalem Affairs Warns Against Escalating Judaization Schemes In Occupied West Bank, Jerusalem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 11 (Petra) – Secretary-General of the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Abdullah Kanaan warned Wednesday against the escalating policies of Israel's far-right government aimed at imposing colonial control and accelerating Judaization across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Kanaan emphasized that the surge in detentions, raids, property confiscations, institutional closures, and settlement infrastructure expansions demonstrates a systematic strategy designed to exploit current international developments to alter the historic status quo.

Kanaan pointed to the repeated six-month administrative closure of the Burj Al-Luqluq Social Center near Bab Hutta in the Old City as a direct assault on Jerusalem's Palestinian Arab identity. Built on an eight-dunam parcel, the center houses a youth sports club, a kindergarten, the Faisal Husseini Library, and community facilities serving local residents.

He added that occupational authorities simultaneously shuttered the "Abnaa Al-Quds" Club in the Old City's Saadiyya neighborhood and banned activities at the Palestinian National Theater (El-Hakawati), the sole operational theater venue in occupied East Jerusalem.

These measures, Kanaan noted, form part of a broader campaign of administrative and security pressure targeting residents in the Old City and surrounding the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to weaken Palestinian resilience and force displacement.

Kanaan highlighted parallel legislative and settlement efforts, including the designation of nine sites in Jerusalem–out of 31 across the occupied West Bank–to establish armed training facilities for settlers.

Calling on the international community to enforce international law, Kanaan cited key UN resolutions whose passage anniversaries fall in November: Security Council Resolution 242 (1967) demanding Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories; General Assembly Resolution 181 (1947); and Resolution 3236 (1974) affirming the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and return.

He reaffirmed that Jordan, under the leadership of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, will maintain its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their presence in their homeland.

//Petra// AA